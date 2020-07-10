Billy Mote's eighth-inning single helps Gems edge Hoots, 8-7

NORMAL — Billy Mote's RBI-single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Gems an 8-7 victory over the Hoots in Kernels Collegiate League baseball action Friday night at the Corn Crib.
Trevor Burkhart singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Mote helped the Gems improve to 3-5 while the Hoots fell to 4-4.
Austin Cain's RBI single in the top of the seventh inning put the Hoots ahead, 7-6. Cain finished with two RBIs and two of the Hoots' seven hits. In late night action, the CornBelters (6-1) faced the Bobcats (2-5). Please visit Pantagraph.com for details.
Jackson Bronke got the win after fanning five in 1⅔ innings of hitless relief. The Hoots' Will Dowell took the loss.
The Hoots' two-run seventh included a bases-loaded walk by Jeremy Gaines. The Gems tied it at 7-7 in the bottom of the seventh when Tanner Peterson doubled home Robert Marinec. Peterson came home on Jacob Mote's single.
The Hoots broke on top, 2-0, in the first inning when Ryan Vogel singled and later scored on a ground out. Braedon Blackford reached on an error and later scored on Charlie Allison's single.
In the bottom of the first, the Gems' Marinec singled and later scored on a double by Miles Simington. Simington came home on a wild pitch to tie it at 2-2. Simington and Marinec both had two of the Gems' 10 hits.
The Gems' three-run second inning began with a Rocco Pascente double. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Burkhart. Simington singled in Billy Mote, who had been hit by a pitch. Marinec walked and later scored on an error.
The Hoots tied it at 5-5 with a three-run fourth. Cain walked and later scored on Nick Fields' single. Garrett Latoz followed with a two-run triple.
