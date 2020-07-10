Billy Mote's eighth-inning single helps Gems edge Hoots, 8-7

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Billy Mote's RBI-single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Gems an 8-7 victory over the Hoots in Kernels Collegiate League baseball action Friday night at the Corn Crib.

Trevor Burkhart singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Mote helped the Gems improve to 3-5 while the Hoots fell to 4-4.

Austin Cain's RBI single in the top of the seventh inning put the Hoots ahead, 7-6. Cain finished with two RBIs and two of the Hoots' seven hits. In late night action, the CornBelters (6-1) faced the Bobcats (2-5). Please visit Pantagraph.com for details.

Jackson Bronke got the win after fanning five in 1⅔ innings of hitless relief. The Hoots' Will Dowell took the loss.

The Hoots' two-run seventh included a bases-loaded walk by Jeremy Gaines. The Gems tied it at 7-7 in the bottom of the seventh when Tanner Peterson doubled home Robert Marinec. Peterson came home on Jacob Mote's single.

The Hoots broke on top, 2-0, in the first inning when Ryan Vogel singled and later scored on a ground out. Braedon Blackford reached on an error and later scored on Charlie Allison's single.