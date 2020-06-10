BNBA to hold Intercity, Area all-star baseball games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In an attempt to fill a void left by the cancellation of the Pantagraph All-Star Baseball Game, the Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association announced the BNBA Classic on Wednesday.

Teams of recently graduated high school seniors from Intercity schools will face players from the surrounding area in two seven-inning games beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 21 at the Corn Crib.

“Bryan (Bloodworth) and Coach (Chris) Hawkins (of Normal West) were the driving forces on this,” said BNBA member Mike Brown. “We talked about if we could allow these seniors to put their high school uniforms on one last time. They didn’t put it on at all this season.”

According to Brown, the BNBA decided on two games to give more players the opportunity to participate.

“There are 37 Intercity seniors. That’s just too many to play one game,” Brown said. “And there’s a larger number than that for Area seniors. We wanted to give as many kids as we could the chance to play.”

All proceeds from the games will benefit the BNBA.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

