You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bobcats, CornBelters seize Kernels Collegiate League triumphs
0 comments

Bobcats, CornBelters seize Kernels Collegiate League triumphs

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Jake McCaw stroked three hits and scored three times Saturday to boost the Bobcats past the Gems, 11-2, in Kernels Collegiate League baseball action at the Corn Crib.

Aidan Huggins, Keaton Rice, Austin Biehl, Adam Christianson and Quinton Morris each chipped in two of the 14 hits for the Bobcats (5-8). The Gems dropped to 6-7.

Hayden Birdsong struck out four and walked two over the first five innings for the winners. Jacob Gilmore struck out three while finishing with two perfect frames.

Evan Ranneklev had two of the Gems' three hits, including a solo home run. Gems starter Quinton Kujawa took the loss.

CornBelters 2, Hoots 1: Gabe Bierman struck out six and allowed a mere one hit in four innings as the CornBelters improved to 8-4.

Kolby Pemberton notched the save by fanning five over the last three innings.

Kai Moody registered two hits and Brant Vanaman and Will Oberg drove home runs for the Belters.

Evan Hutson blasted a home run in the seventh for the only run mustered by the Hoots (6-6).

Jake McCaw, 2020

McCaw

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News