Bobcats win 6th in a row, Gems hold off CornBelters in KCL play

NORMAL — Aidan Huggins, Jordan Libman and Dan Bolt swatted home runs as the Bobcats won their sixth consecutive Kernels Collegiate League game, 14-5, over the Hoots on Friday at the Corn Crib.

Huggins totaled four RBIs with a three-run home run in the third inning and a fifth-inning sacrifice fly.

"It's a long summer. We've just got to grind it out and have fun together," Huggins said. "We're putting it together."

Austin Biehl contributed three hits and three RBIs for the Bobcats (10-8).

Libman's solo home run in the fourth sailed beyond the grass berm in right field. Bolt homered to right-center field in the fifth with Keaton Rice and Jake McCaw aboard.

Will Kafer chipped in two hits and scored three runs for the winners. Ryan Rhoda pitched the first three innings and was credited with the victory.

Jeremy Gaines and Austin Collinson had two hits each for the Hoots (7-10). Gaines drove home two runs and Collinson scored twice.

Gems 5, CornBelters 4: The Gems (8-10) rode a five-run fifth inning to a victory over the CornBelters (10-7).