Brendan Short stands tall as Hoots topple Bobcats

NORMAL -- Self scouting served Brendan Short quite well Thursday at the Corn Crib.

The Normal Community High School graduate pitched five scoreless innings in his first Kernels Collegiate League start to lead the Hoots to a 3-1 win over the Bobcats.

"Coming in in relief, I've been throwing a lot of change ups trying to work around hitters and get weak contact," Short said. "I know those guys know that over there. We came in with the mindset to throw a little more fastball and try to sneak some by people when they're expecting off speed."

Short (2-0) allowed four hits, walked one and struck out five. He had worked five scoreless innings in five previous relief appearances.

"I don't always throw a lot of fastballs, but I was throwing it a lot," said Short. "It was working well. I was spotting it up."

The Bobcats (10-12) scored an unearned run in the sixth when Jake Marti singled, took third on a throwing error and scored on a wild pitch.

Erik Kubiatowicz struck out three while securing the final four outs and the save for the Hoots (10-11).