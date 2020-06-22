Brothers and University High graduates Billy and Jacob Mote to join forces once again in Kernels Collegiate League

NORMAL – Three years of age apart, brothers Billy and Jacob Mote considered themselves fortunate.
The 2017 University High School baseball season brought the baseball-loving Motes together on the same team for the first — and they presumed only — time with Billy a senior and Jacob a freshman.
When the opportunity to join forces again presented by the pop-up Kernels Collegiate League came, the Motes jumped out of their cleats at the idea.
“We didn’t think we would have this chance again,” Billy said. “It’s going to be awesome. Our parents (Greg and Bridget) are excited, too.”
“It’s going to be fantastic,” said Jacob, better known to friends and family as “Bubba.”
The Kernels Collegiate League sprung up as a result of the Prospect League being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-team league is almost entirely populated with players from Central Illinois and begins a 30-game schedule on July 1 at the Corn Crib.
“I’m just happy to be out there playing baseball again,” Billy said. “I haven’t played with most of these guys since high school. Now I’ll have some of them on my team and playing against them.
"It’s a once in a lifetime deal for all of us. I’m definitely pretty excited about it.”
The Motes will play for the Gems. Other teams are the CornBelters, Bobcats and Hoots. Games will be held Wednesdays through Sundays with doubleheaders beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Jacob recalls the first experience of playing with his older brother as a positive one.
“It started off a little bit tough. I had to earn my way up (to varsity),” said Jacob. “Once I got that spot, everything got a little easier and the pressure was lifted off my shoulder. Having him right next to me really took the stress and the edge off.
“He set the culture in place to where there wasn’t any bitterness between teammates. I love playing with him. He’s got the intensity, the fire. It rubs off on me when I’m playing.”
Billy called it “the best year of baseball in my life. He was really young, a little kid 14-15 years old. Being able to play shortstop with him at third and hit right behind each other, that was fantastic. Our culture that year at U High was really good. It was everybody together.”
Both brothers credit their father for their baseball development. Greg Mote is a Lincoln native who played at Illinois State from 1992-96.
“We wouldn’t be the guys we are today without him,” said Jacob. “He is the best guy you could have in your corner. Having him there has made this experience a lot easier because he knows so much. It’s been an absolute blessing to have him with us this whole time.”
“He throws BP (batting practice) to us every single day,” Billy said. “He hits ground balls to us, he takes ground balls with us. Everything we’ve learned and everything we have is because of him.”
Billy Mote is headed to Southeastern University, an NAIA power in Lakeland, Fla. He started his college career at Baylor. A season at Heartland College led to a return to Division I at Creighton.
“Creighton was just not the right fit for me,” he said. “It’s not easy transferring, but it came down to I just want to be happy playing ball and put myself in the best situation to be successful and go to play pro ball.”
Billy will have three years of eligibility at Southeastern.
“It’s a great area and a fantastic coaching staff. They compete for a national championship every single year,” said the elder Mote brother. “It’s a team filled with guys like me, guys coming back from good Division I programs. I’m very excited to get down there.”
Jacob will play college baseball at Marshall, a member of Conference USA located in Huntington, W. Va.
“I played well in front of them at Indianapolis. I went down and visited and I really liked their staff,” Jacob said. “I learned off his prior experiences that you need to really dig deep into the place you’re going to. That’s what we did with Marshall, and I discovered it was a good fit for me.”
While the Motes are soon headed their separate ways again, they plan to savor the unexpected chance to share the same dugout again.
“I’m super pumped about it,” Billy said. “We’re brothers. Sometimes we get into it. But it’s all in good spirits.”
