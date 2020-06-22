Brothers and University High graduates Billy and Jacob Mote to join forces once again in Kernels Collegiate League

“I’m just happy to be out there playing baseball again,” Billy said. “I haven’t played with most of these guys since high school. Now I’ll have some of them on my team and playing against them.

"It’s a once in a lifetime deal for all of us. I’m definitely pretty excited about it.”

The Motes will play for the Gems. Other teams are the CornBelters, Bobcats and Hoots. Games will be held Wednesdays through Sundays with doubleheaders beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Jacob recalls the first experience of playing with his older brother as a positive one.

“It started off a little bit tough. I had to earn my way up (to varsity),” said Jacob. “Once I got that spot, everything got a little easier and the pressure was lifted off my shoulder. Having him right next to me really took the stress and the edge off.

“He set the culture in place to where there wasn’t any bitterness between teammates. I love playing with him. He’s got the intensity, the fire. It rubs off on me when I’m playing.”