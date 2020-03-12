Check out Thursday's College Report:Quinn Gudaitis pitches Illinois Wesleyan baseball to victory

The Illinois Wesleyan baseball team, led by the complete-game pitching of Quinn Gudaitis (1-0), downed UMass Dartmouth, 4-2, at Auburndale, Fla., on Thursday.
IWU improved to 7-3 while UMass Dartmouth fell to 8-1.
Gudaitis fanned 10 and walked one while scattering five hits over nine innings.
The Titans got two of their six hits from Nick Figus. Evan Ranneklev chipped in a double and one RBI while Jeran Simpson also drove in a run.
ILLINOIS STATE
Women's golf sitting 6th: The ISU women's golf team shot rounds of 309 and 312 for a 621 total good for sixth heading into the final day of the LadyCat Invite at Daytona Beach, Fla.
The Redbirds' Emma Rouger and Tatum King are among those tied for 12th. Rouger shot 75-77 for a 152 total while King had rounds of 72 and 80. ISU's Becca Black is tied for 17th (74-79-153).
The team leader is Troy at 588. Arkansas State's Olivia Schmidt has a one-stroke lead after shooting 69-72-141.