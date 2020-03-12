Check out Thursday's College Report:Quinn Gudaitis pitches Illinois Wesleyan baseball to victory

The Illinois Wesleyan baseball team, led by the complete-game pitching of Quinn Gudaitis (1-0), downed UMass Dartmouth, 4-2, at Auburndale, Fla., on Thursday.

IWU improved to 7-3 while UMass Dartmouth fell to 8-1.

Gudaitis fanned 10 and walked one while scattering five hits over nine innings.

The Titans got two of their six hits from Nick Figus. Evan Ranneklev chipped in a double and one RBI while Jeran Simpson also drove in a run.

ILLINOIS STATE

Women's golf sitting 6th: The ISU women's golf team shot rounds of 309 and 312 for a 621 total good for sixth heading into the final day of the LadyCat Invite at Daytona Beach, Fla.