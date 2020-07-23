You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CornBelters, Bobcats prevail in Kernels Collegiate League play
0 comments

CornBelters, Bobcats prevail in Kernels Collegiate League play

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Bobby Barnard broke a scoreless tie with a fifth-inning solo home run to send the CornBelters on their way to a 6-0 Kernels Collegiate League victory over the Hoots on Thursday at the Corn Crib.

Barnard's blast came on a 3-1 pitch from Alex Marquardt and was the first batter Marquardt faced after Erik Kubiatowicz worked four scoreless innings.

With one out in the fifth, Kai Moody walked, took third on a Trevor Minder ground-rule double and an intentional walk to Alex Steinbach loaded the bases.

A bad break on a potential double play ball haunted the Hoots, who dropped to 7-9. Will Oberg's high chopper was lost in the sun by third baseman Nick Fields and found its way into left field for a two-run single.

Steinbach carried home the fourth run of the uprising on a Peyton Dillingham double.

The Belters (10-6) added two sixth-inning tallies when Minder singled home Barnard, and Steinbach's triple to left-center field chased in Minder.

Jackson Nichols allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one in four innings for the pitching victory. Aaron Agee fanned five in two scoreless innings before Nick Sharp whiffed two to finish the contest out in the seventh.

Bobcats 6, Gems 3: Jake McCaw homered and scored three runs as the Bobcats surged over the .500 mark at 9-8.

Hunter Simon earned the pitching win by giving up two earned runs and struck out four in 4⅓ innings. Jack Anderson struck out the side in the seventh for a save.

Jacob Mote cracked a solo home run for the Gems (7-10).

Gems starter Charlie Klemm allowed two earned runs and fanned seven in three innings before being ejected in the fourth.

Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories of 2019

Here are a few of the stories I really enjoyed bringing to our readers in 2019.

Bobby Barnard

Barnard

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News