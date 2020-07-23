CornBelters, Bobcats prevail in Kernels Collegiate League play

NORMAL — Bobby Barnard broke a scoreless tie with a fifth-inning solo home run to send the CornBelters on their way to a 6-0 Kernels Collegiate League victory over the Hoots on Thursday at the Corn Crib.
Barnard's blast came on a 3-1 pitch from Alex Marquardt and was the first batter Marquardt faced after Erik Kubiatowicz worked four scoreless innings.
With one out in the fifth, Kai Moody walked, took third on a Trevor Minder ground-rule double and an intentional walk to Alex Steinbach loaded the bases.
A bad break on a potential double play ball haunted the Hoots, who dropped to 7-9. Will Oberg's high chopper was lost in the sun by third baseman Nick Fields and found its way into left field for a two-run single.
Steinbach carried home the fourth run of the uprising on a Peyton Dillingham double.
The Belters (10-6) added two sixth-inning tallies when Minder singled home Barnard, and Steinbach's triple to left-center field chased in Minder.
Jackson Nichols allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one in four innings for the pitching victory. Aaron Agee fanned five in two scoreless innings before Nick Sharp whiffed two to finish the contest out in the seventh.
Bobcats 6, Gems 3: Jake McCaw homered and scored three runs as the Bobcats surged over the .500 mark at 9-8.
Hunter Simon earned the pitching win by giving up two earned runs and struck out four in 4⅓ innings. Jack Anderson struck out the side in the seventh for a save.
Jacob Mote cracked a solo home run for the Gems (7-10).
Gems starter Charlie Klemm allowed two earned runs and fanned seven in three innings before being ejected in the fourth.
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories of 2019
Here are a few of the stories I really enjoyed bringing to our readers in 2019.
Illinois State football player Jared Rients has farming in his blood.
Illinois State strength coach Jim Lathrop carries on despite a myriad of physical ailments.
Illinois State baseball earned an NCAA Tournament upset over Louisville.
Illinois State basketball player TeTe Maggett has risen above a difficult childhood.
Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose has coached his son Brady for four years as a Titan.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!