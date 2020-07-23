CornBelters, Bobcats prevail in Kernels Collegiate League play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Bobby Barnard broke a scoreless tie with a fifth-inning solo home run to send the CornBelters on their way to a 6-0 Kernels Collegiate League victory over the Hoots on Thursday at the Corn Crib.

Barnard's blast came on a 3-1 pitch from Alex Marquardt and was the first batter Marquardt faced after Erik Kubiatowicz worked four scoreless innings.

With one out in the fifth, Kai Moody walked, took third on a Trevor Minder ground-rule double and an intentional walk to Alex Steinbach loaded the bases.

A bad break on a potential double play ball haunted the Hoots, who dropped to 7-9. Will Oberg's high chopper was lost in the sun by third baseman Nick Fields and found its way into left field for a two-run single.

Steinbach carried home the fourth run of the uprising on a Peyton Dillingham double.

The Belters (10-6) added two sixth-inning tallies when Minder singled home Barnard, and Steinbach's triple to left-center field chased in Minder.

Jackson Nichols allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one in four innings for the pitching victory. Aaron Agee fanned five in two scoreless innings before Nick Sharp whiffed two to finish the contest out in the seventh.