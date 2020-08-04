CornBelters surge back into first place in Kernels Collegiate League

NORMAL — David Platt, Jackson Nichols and Nick Sharp combined for a one-hit shutout Monday to pitch the CornBelters past the Hoots, 4-0, at the Corn Crib and back into first place in the Kernels Collegiate League.
The Belters improved to 13-11, one-half game ahead of the Gems and Bobcats at 13-12.
Platt struck out seven and walked three over the initial four innings. Nichols fanned five and issued three walks in 2⅓ innings before Sharp secured the final two outs to earn a save.
Parker Mathieson drove in two of the Belters' runs, while Austin Collinson had the lone hit for the Hoots (10-14).
Bobcats 9, Gems 7: The Bobcats rallied from a 6-0 deficit after three innings to prevail.
Dan Bolt recorded three hits and three RBIs for the Bobcats. Aidan Huggins had two RBIs, while Jackson Chatterton contributed two hits and scored twice.
Jonathan Latham knocked in three runs for the Gems. Billy Mote chipped in two hits, and Jaylin Heard blasted a solo home run.
Jake Jacek worked four innings of relief to gain the pitching win. Jack Anderson struck out the side in the seventh for his third save.
Playoff format adjusted: Because of depleting injuries to the Hoots' roster, the KCL will not begin a pair of best-of-three playoff series beginning Thursday as was announced last week.
Instead, the regular season schedule will be followed through Saturday.
On Sunday, the second and third place finishers in the standings will play Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
That winner will then take on the first-place team for the league championship at approximately 8 p.m.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!