CornBelters surge back into first place in Kernels Collegiate League

NORMAL — David Platt, Jackson Nichols and Nick Sharp combined for a one-hit shutout Monday to pitch the CornBelters past the Hoots, 4-0, at the Corn Crib and back into first place in the Kernels Collegiate League.

The Belters improved to 13-11, one-half game ahead of the Gems and Bobcats at 13-12.

Platt struck out seven and walked three over the initial four innings. Nichols fanned five and issued three walks in 2⅓ innings before Sharp secured the final two outs to earn a save.

Parker Mathieson drove in two of the Belters' runs, while Austin Collinson had the lone hit for the Hoots (10-14).

Bobcats 9, Gems 7: The Bobcats rallied from a 6-0 deficit after three innings to prevail.

Dan Bolt recorded three hits and three RBIs for the Bobcats. Aidan Huggins had two RBIs, while Jackson Chatterton contributed two hits and scored twice.

Jonathan Latham knocked in three runs for the Gems. Billy Mote chipped in two hits, and Jaylin Heard blasted a solo home run.

Jake Jacek worked four innings of relief to gain the pitching win. Jack Anderson struck out the side in the seventh for his third save.