Gems, Bobcats claim Kernels Collegiate League triumphs

NORMAL — Tucker Cole carried home the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh inning Friday to lift the Gems past the CornBelters, 6-5, in Kernels Collegiate League action at the Corn Crib.

The Gems improved to 14-14 and propelled the Bobcats (16-12) into first place over the CornBelters (15-12).

On Saturday's final day of the regular season, the Gems meet the Bobcats at 5:30 p.m. with the Belters facing the Hoots in the second game.

The Gems, Bobcats and Belters will compete in Sunday's playoffs. The second and third place teams play at 5:30 p.m. with the winner moving on to face the regular season champion.

Will Oberg's two-run single through a drawn-in infield in the fifth handed the Belters a 5-3 lead.

But Billy Mote's second home run of the game, a two-run blast to right-center field, forged a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth.

Jackson Bronke was the winning pitcher on the strength of allowing one earned run and striking out three over the final three innings.

Bobcats 8, Hoots 7: The Bobcats led 8-3 and hung on as the Hoots scored twice in the sixth, twice in the seventh and stranded the tying run at second.