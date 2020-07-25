You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gems snap Bobcats' six-game winning streak
0 comments

Gems snap Bobcats' six-game winning streak

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Miles Simington's two hits and three RBIs propelled the Gems to a 5-3 Kernels Collegiate League triumph over the Bobcats on Saturday at the Corn Crib.

The Gems moved to 9-10, while the Bobcats slipped to 10-9 as their six-game winning streak was snapped.

Trevor Burkhart had three hits and scored twice for the Gems, and Xavier Watson chipped in two hits.

Derek Salata pitched four innings for the win. Mason Coon recorded a strikeout with the bases loaded in the seventh on the only batter he faced for the save.

Adam Christianson cracked a two-run home run for the Bobcats. Jordan Libman and Jackson Chatterton had two hits apiece.

Hoots 3, CornBelters 2: Tyson Hays' walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth drove home Brendan Tupper to push the Hoots' record to 8-10.

Sam Heaton's two-run double scored Tupper and Jeremy Gaines in the fifth as the Hoots seized a 2-1 edge.

Brant Vanaman's inside-the-park home run to deep center field brought the Belters (10-8) into a 2-2 tie in the seventh.

The win went to Hoots' reliever Brendan Short, who struck out two in two innings.

Belters' starter Gabe Bierman allowed two hits and struck out seven in four scoreless frames.

Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games

Miles Simington

Simington

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News