Gems snap Bobcats' six-game winning streak

NORMAL — Miles Simington's two hits and three RBIs propelled the Gems to a 5-3 Kernels Collegiate League triumph over the Bobcats on Saturday at the Corn Crib.

The Gems moved to 9-10, while the Bobcats slipped to 10-9 as their six-game winning streak was snapped.

Trevor Burkhart had three hits and scored twice for the Gems, and Xavier Watson chipped in two hits.

Derek Salata pitched four innings for the win. Mason Coon recorded a strikeout with the bases loaded in the seventh on the only batter he faced for the save.

Adam Christianson cracked a two-run home run for the Bobcats. Jordan Libman and Jackson Chatterton had two hits apiece.

Hoots 3, CornBelters 2: Tyson Hays' walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth drove home Brendan Tupper to push the Hoots' record to 8-10.

Sam Heaton's two-run double scored Tupper and Jeremy Gaines in the fifth as the Hoots seized a 2-1 edge.

Brant Vanaman's inside-the-park home run to deep center field brought the Belters (10-8) into a 2-2 tie in the seventh.

The win went to Hoots' reliever Brendan Short, who struck out two in two innings.