Gems take over first place in Kernels Collegiate League
NORMAL — Chase Gockel pitched five one-hit innings to propel the Gems past the CornBelters, 14-1, and into first place in the Kernels Collegiate League on Sunday at the Corn Crib.

Gockel struck out nine and walked one as the Gems improved to 13-11, one-half game clear of the 12-11 CornBelters.

Billy Mote blasted a solo home run for the Gems. Rob Marinec contributed three hits and four RBIs, and Tanner Kelly three hits and three runs scored.

Bobcats 5, Hoots 3: The Bobcats stayed in the title chase by improving to 12-12.

Keaton Rice drove in two runs for the Bobcats.

Ryan Rhoda was the winning pitcher with four innings of work, while JD Thiele notched a save by negotiating the final three frames.

The Hoots dropped to 10-13. 

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

