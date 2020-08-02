Gems take over first place in Kernels Collegiate League

NORMAL — Chase Gockel pitched five one-hit innings to propel the Gems past the CornBelters, 14-1, and into first place in the Kernels Collegiate League on Sunday at the Corn Crib.
Gockel struck out nine and walked one as the Gems improved to 13-11, one-half game clear of the 12-11 CornBelters.
Billy Mote blasted a solo home run for the Gems. Rob Marinec contributed three hits and four RBIs, and Tanner Kelly three hits and three runs scored.
Bobcats 5, Hoots 3: The Bobcats stayed in the title chase by improving to 12-12.
Keaton Rice drove in two runs for the Bobcats.
Ryan Rhoda was the winning pitcher with four innings of work, while JD Thiele notched a save by negotiating the final three frames.
The Hoots dropped to 10-13.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!