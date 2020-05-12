Gridley native Perry Roth takes over as Alabama-Birmingham head baseball coach

"He was an incredible evaluator of baseball players. He would see things I wouldn’t see. Watching for what he looked for really helped me.”

Roth teamed with Shoop, who retired after 39 years in coaching and 1,061 victories in 31 years as a head coach, at Birmingham Southern before the school dropped to Division III in athletics.

Shoop became coach at UAB and brought Roth with him.

“He’s brilliant,” Roth said of Shoop. “He cares about the players’ total well being. He’s a man of deep faith and he models it for the guys. He wants to make sure players have heard the gospel and are striving to be uncommon in their life.

“Our team GPA (grade point average) has been 3.0 or better for 24 straight semesters. It’s impressive. On the field, we demand a lot out of them. We’ve been working our guts out to be competitive in one of the best baseball conferences in the country (Conference USA) and we’ve done that.”

Shoop kept Roth informed as he pondered retirement.