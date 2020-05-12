Gridley native Perry Roth takes over as Alabama-Birmingham head baseball coach

After his tenure as an Illinois State assistant coach ended in 2002, Perry Roth’s college baseball career reached a crossroads.
Current Butler coach Dave Schrage was at Evansville, and Roth was interviewing for a job at both Evansville and Birmingham Southern.
“He told me on the phone ‘I want you to come here, but Birmingham Southern is a better fit for you. I just know it. That’s where you need to go,’" Roth recalled. “I owe him. That was a life-changing moment. It was just the right move and a great move in my life.”
With the exception of a 2004 season at Bradley, Roth has been in Birmingham, Ala., ever since. The Gridley native’s patience and work ethic at Birmingham Southern and Alabama-Birmingham were rewarded last week when he was named interim head baseball coach at UAB.
“It’s a dream fulfilled. I get the opportunity to help lead our guys and represent this great university,” Roth said. “If you really want to coach, you really want to be a head coach. You want to run the show.”
Roth served as assistant head coach, hitting coach and recruiting coordinator for the Blazers. Veteran UAB coach Brian Shoop announced his retirement Sunday.
The 47-year-old Roth is assured of being the Blazers’ head coach for the 2021 season.
“When I look, all I see is head coach. We’re all one year away,” said Roth. “There is turnover in baseball coaching every year. I will lead these guys the best way I see fit.”
Although Roth has had many influences on the diamond over the years, he maintains the early molding was done by parents Devere and Juanita Roth, who still live on the family farm near Gridley.
“They are hard-working people who led me to a relationship with the Lord and taught me how to work hard,” Roth said of his parents.
Roth played baseball, football and basketball at Gridley High School and graduated in 1990. He attended Greenville College where he became close friends with Nate Metzger, the former Heartland College head coach and current Wright State assistant.
“I’m very happy for him. It’s a natural progression for him to follow,” said Metzger. “He will get a chance to prove himself and stay there. I think the interim title is probably a formality.”
Metzger and Roth teamed up to form the Twin City Stars coaching staff one summer. That led to Roth joining the staff of former ISU coach Jeff Stewart.
“I’m indebted to Jeff. I can’t pay him back for giving me the opportunity,” Roth said. “Jeff is a very organized person. He showed me how important organization was.
"He was an incredible evaluator of baseball players. He would see things I wouldn’t see. Watching for what he looked for really helped me.”
Roth teamed with Shoop, who retired after 39 years in coaching and 1,061 victories in 31 years as a head coach, at Birmingham Southern before the school dropped to Division III in athletics.
Shoop became coach at UAB and brought Roth with him.
“He’s brilliant,” Roth said of Shoop. “He cares about the players’ total well being. He’s a man of deep faith and he models it for the guys. He wants to make sure players have heard the gospel and are striving to be uncommon in their life.
“Our team GPA (grade point average) has been 3.0 or better for 24 straight semesters. It’s impressive. On the field, we demand a lot out of them. We’ve been working our guts out to be competitive in one of the best baseball conferences in the country (Conference USA) and we’ve done that.”
Shoop kept Roth informed as he pondered retirement.
“He went to our athletic director (Mark Ingram) with his plan and Mark asked him to reconsider,” said Roth. “Coach has a very steady hand. He took a week, was prayerful and felt the time was right. Mark was gracious enough to allow me the opportunity to guide the team.”
Roth will attempt to follow in Shoop’s footsteps with the benefit of an extensive familiarity of the Blazers’ players.
“There is a relationship there. Players don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” Roth said. “I hope they’re excited to play for me even though they’re disappointed not to play for Brian.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
