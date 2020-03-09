Here is Monday's College Report: Morgan Day strikes out 11 in Illinois State softball victory

Morgan Day struck out 11 Monday as Illinois State's softball team defeated Southern University, 7-3, at Baton Rouge, La.

Day allowed six hits, one earned run and walked two. ISU upped its record to 12-11 while ending its five-game trip to Baton Rouge.

Kaili Chval had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Redbirds. Taylor Vanderpool also had two hits and scored two runs, while Kadi Borries hit a home run and knocked in two.

Peterson wins MVC honor: Illinois State sophomore outfielder Gunner Peterson has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for baseball.

Peterson slashed .467/.529/.933 as the Redbirds went 3-1. He had four extra-base hits and a team-leading six RBI. The Redbirds play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Florida A&M.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Men's golf tied for second: The Illinois Wesleyan men's golf team was tied for second after 36 holes of the 11-team Orlando Invitational at Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla. The Titans fired rounds of 306 and 205 on the par-72, 6,793-yard El Campeon course at Mission Inn Resort & Golf Club for a total of 611, 10 strokes behind Wright State.