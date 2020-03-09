Here is Monday's College Report: Morgan Day strikes out 11 in Illinois State softball victory

Morgan Day struck out 11 Monday as Illinois State's softball team defeated Southern University, 7-3, at Baton Rouge, La.
Day allowed six hits, one earned run and walked two. ISU upped its record to 12-11 while ending its five-game trip to Baton Rouge.
Kaili Chval had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Redbirds. Taylor Vanderpool also had two hits and scored two runs, while Kadi Borries hit a home run and knocked in two.
Peterson wins MVC honor: Illinois State sophomore outfielder Gunner Peterson has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for baseball.
Peterson slashed .467/.529/.933 as the Redbirds went 3-1. He had four extra-base hits and a team-leading six RBI. The Redbirds play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Florida A&M.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Men's golf tied for second: The Illinois Wesleyan men's golf team was tied for second after 36 holes of the 11-team Orlando Invitational at Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla. The Titans fired rounds of 306 and 205 on the par-72, 6,793-yard El Campeon course at Mission Inn Resort & Golf Club for a total of 611, 10 strokes behind Wright State.
In a field that includes 10 Division I teams, Wright State had a second-round 292 to finish the day at 601. IWU, ranked No. 1 among Division III teams, and Youngstown State were tied for second.
Junior Rob Wuethrich was tied for fifth entering Tuesday's final 18 holes after shooting rounds of 76 and 74 for a 150 total. He was four shots behind Youngstown State's Ken Keller (146). IWU sophomore Jimmy Morton (76-77) and junior Andrew Abel (77-76) were tied for 11th at 153.