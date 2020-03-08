Here is Sunday's College Report: Illinois Wesleyan baseball team breezes in doubleheader sweep

The Illinois Wesleyan baseball team, led by Jared Mutter's three-run homer, scored 30 runs during a doubleheader sweep of Gordon College at Auburndale, Fla., on Sunday.

The Titans (6-2) won the opener, 13-1, and the nightcap, 17-4. Both games ended after seven innings. Gordon fell top 4-3.

The first game saw Brandon Skopick and Jeran Simpson each collect three of IWU's 10 hits. Charles Bischoff was the RBI leader with three while Dan Cerniglia drove in two.

Starter Evan Hill (1-1) got the win after scattering three hits over six innings and fanning eight to go with two walks. The only run he surrendered was unearned.

In the nightcap, Mutter's home run came in the seventh to finish his five-RBI effort. Skopick had a career-high four of the Titans' 13 hits including a double. Simpson notched three RBIs and Simpson two.

Eric Bennis (1-1), the first of three IWU pitchers, got the win after fanning eight in five innings while giving up seven hits and three earned runs.

