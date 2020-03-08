Here is Sunday's College Report: Illinois Wesleyan baseball team breezes in doubleheader sweep

The Illinois Wesleyan baseball team, led by Jared Mutter's three-run homer, scored 30 runs during a doubleheader sweep of Gordon College at Auburndale, Fla., on Sunday.
The Titans (6-2) won the opener, 13-1, and the nightcap, 17-4. Both games ended after seven innings. Gordon fell top 4-3.
The first game saw Brandon Skopick and Jeran Simpson each collect three of IWU's 10 hits. Charles Bischoff was the RBI leader with three while Dan Cerniglia drove in two.
Starter Evan Hill (1-1) got the win after scattering three hits over six innings and fanning eight to go with two walks. The only run he surrendered was unearned.
In the nightcap, Mutter's home run came in the seventh to finish his five-RBI effort. Skopick had a career-high four of the Titans' 13 hits including a double. Simpson notched three RBIs and Simpson two.
Eric Bennis (1-1), the first of three IWU pitchers, got the win after fanning eight in five innings while giving up seven hits and three earned runs.
You have free articles remaining.
Blair, Wilkinson NCAA bound: IWU juniors Ayana Blair and Cora Wilkinson have been selected to participate in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday in Winston-Salem N.C.
Blair qualified in both the shot put and weight throw. She is the 17th seed in the shot put with a season-best of 44 feet, 9½ inches. She is seeded 19th in the weight throw at 55-11¾.
Wilkinson is the No. 14 seed in the long jump at 18-5¾.
Softball team rained out: IWU's No. 5 nationally ranked softball team (5-1) saw its games with Berry and Saint Benedict in the NFCA Leadoff Classic at Tucson, Ariz., rained out.
ILLINOIS STATE
Softball team falls: Despite Taylor Vanderpool's home run, No. 5 LSU (20-3) won, 9-1, in six innings over the ISU softball team (11-11) at Baton Rouge, La.
Emme Olson added a double to the Redbirds' three-hit attack. Vanderpool led off the third inning with her first home run of the season and third of her career.
Pontiac native Amanda Fox (1-3), the first of three ISU pitchers, took the loss after allowing five runs and seven hits in two innings. She walked two and fanned one.