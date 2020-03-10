Here is Tuesday's College Report: Illinois State baseball posts win in 10 innings

Illinois State's baseball team scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning Tuesday to earn an 8-4 nonconference win over Florida A&M at Tallahassee, Fla.

Braedon Blackford, Aidan Huggins and Jordan Libman had run-scoring hits in the 10th as ISU improved to 7-8.

ISU's 10-hit attack included two hits each from Huggins, Jake McCaw and Ryan Cermak. Among Cermak's hits was a home run. Derek Salata (2-0), the last of five Redbird pitchers, got the win with two innings of scoreless relief.

Wallen makes scholar-athlete team: Illinois State fifth-year senior Lexi Wallen has been named to the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team. She was among six student-athletes named to the first team and is the first Redbird to earn the award since Chloe Nelson in the 2013-14 season.

Wallen joined the women’s basketball team in December 2018 after competing four years for the ISU volleyball team. She ranks third in the MVC in scoring (17.2 points per game). Wallen completed her degree in Biology over the summer and will enroll in ISU's Accelerated Nursing Program in May.

