Here is Tuesday's College Report: Illinois State baseball posts win in 10 innings

Illinois State's baseball team scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning Tuesday to earn an 8-4 nonconference win over Florida A&M at Tallahassee, Fla.
Braedon Blackford, Aidan Huggins and Jordan Libman had run-scoring hits in the 10th as ISU improved to 7-8.
ISU's 10-hit attack included two hits each from Huggins, Jake McCaw and Ryan Cermak. Among Cermak's hits was a home run. Derek Salata (2-0), the last of five Redbird pitchers, got the win with two innings of scoreless relief.
Wallen makes scholar-athlete team: Illinois State fifth-year senior Lexi Wallen has been named to the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team. She was among six student-athletes named to the first team and is the first Redbird to earn the award since Chloe Nelson in the 2013-14 season.
Wallen joined the women’s basketball team in December 2018 after competing four years for the ISU volleyball team. She ranks third in the MVC in scoring (17.2 points per game). Wallen completed her degree in Biology over the summer and will enroll in ISU's Accelerated Nursing Program in May.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Softball wins twice: Colleen Palczynski homered in both games as No. 5-ranked Illinois Wesleyan downed Dickinson, 8-0, and Bethany Lutheran, 20-3, in Tucson Invitational at Tucson, Ariz.
Ally Wiegand (3-1) pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts in the six-inning win over Dickinson. Shelby Fulk and Sam Berghoff had two hits for IWU (7-1), while Hayley Earl drove in three runs and Palczynski two.
Berghoff and Mia Massaro had four hits each in the five-inning romp over Bethany Lutheran. Fulk, Earl and Palczynski drove in three runs each. Nina Mardjetko (1-0), the first of three Titans pitchers, got the win with two scoreless innings.
Baseball blanked: IWU's baseball team suffered an 8-0 loss to Beloit at Auburndale, Fla. Nick Figus and Jared Mutter each had two of the seven hits by the Titans (6-3). Evan Daly (0-1), the second of nine IWU pitchers, got the loss.
Men's golf ends second: Illinois Wesleyan's men's golf team, ranked atop NCAA Division III, beat 10 Division I teams while finishing second at Orlando Invitational. IWU shot a third-round 298 for a 54-hole total of 909. The Titans finished 13 strokes behind Wright State (309-292-295-896) Wright State's Ken Keller and Youngstown State's Tyler Goecke tied for medalist honors at 221.
Sophomore Jimmy Morton led IWU with a third-place finish. Morton had the best round of the day, a 3-under 69, to finish one stroke back of the leaders at 222. IWU junior Rob Wuethrich tied for fourth (73-223) and junior Andrew Abel tied for sixth at 226.