Here is Wednesday's College Report: Florida State gets past Illinois State baseball

The Illinois State baseball team tied 16th-ranked Florida State with a run in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday, but the Seminoles responded with three in the bottom of the frame and took a 7-4 victory over the Redbirds at Dick Howser Field.

Aidan Huggins drove in the tying run with a single for ISU, which dropped to 7-9. Tyson Hays and Ryan Cermak also had one RBI for the Redbirds.

ISU starter Jack Anderson allowed four earned runs and struck out eight in 3⅔ innings. Reliever Colin Wyman took the loss.

Reese Albert homered twice and scored three runs for Florida State (12-5).

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Softball wins twice: Shelby Fulk hit two home runs as Illinois Wesleyan's softball team ended its spring break trip with two shutouts in the Tucson Invitational Games at Tucson, Ariz.

The Titans, ranked fourth nationally, improved to 9-1 with wins of 6-0 over Pittsburgh-Bradford and 7-0 over Baldwin Wallace.

Brea Walker struck out a career-high 15 against Pitt-Bradford, allowing one hit. Fulk hit a two-run home run, while Mia Massaro and Sam Berghoff had two hits apiece.

Fulk hit her second homer of the day against Baldwin Wallace, a leadoff shot in the fourth inning. She also had an RBI single in the first. Massaro and Fulk each had two hits. Ally Wiegand (4-1) struck out 12 and allowed five hits.

