Hoots, Bobcats capture Kernels Collegiate League wins

NORMAL — Tyson Hays doubled twice among his three hits and knocked in four runs as the Hoots set a Kernels Collegiate League season high for runs in a 15-1 thumping of the CornBelters on Wednesday at the Corn Crib.
The Illinois State catcher is 6-for-8 in his last three games to hike his batting average to .355.
"I started out rough (1-for-11), but it's been a lot better lately," Hays said. "Some people came out of the gates hot, but not me. I just stuck with it. I saw more pitching. That's all it was."
Hays and Charlie Allison each doubled home two runs in a seven-run fifth for the Hoots (7-8). Brendan Tupper added a two-run homer.
Sam Heaton contributed two hits three RBIs for the Hoots.
Starter Nathan Hardman (1-1) allowed one run, struck out eight and walked two in five innings to snare the pitching win. Mitchell Sampson and Brendan Short each followed with one scoreless inning of relief.
The lone run for the league-leading Belters (9-6) came on a third-inning home run from Alex Steinbach, his league-high sixth long ball.
Jack Gilmore retires Braeden Blackford on a 1st inning ground out. pic.twitter.com/B8P045pH4l— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) July 22, 2020
Bobcats 8, Gems 3: Dan Bolt's three-run double highlighted a four-run third inning that carried the Bobcats (8-8) past the Gems (7-9).
Jordan Libman slugged a two-run homer to right-center field in the fifth to extend the Bobcats' advantage to 7-2.
Keaton Rice also homered and drove in a pair for the winners.
Bobcats starter Will Jackson was the winner with six strikeouts in 4⅔ innings.
Rob Marinec knocked in two of the Gems' three runs.
