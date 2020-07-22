Hoots, Bobcats capture Kernels Collegiate League wins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Tyson Hays doubled twice among his three hits and knocked in four runs as the Hoots set a Kernels Collegiate League season high for runs in a 15-1 thumping of the CornBelters on Wednesday at the Corn Crib.

The Illinois State catcher is 6-for-8 in his last three games to hike his batting average to .355.

"I started out rough (1-for-11), but it's been a lot better lately," Hays said. "Some people came out of the gates hot, but not me. I just stuck with it. I saw more pitching. That's all it was."

Hays and Charlie Allison each doubled home two runs in a seven-run fifth for the Hoots (7-8). Brendan Tupper added a two-run homer.

Sam Heaton contributed two hits three RBIs for the Hoots.

Starter Nathan Hardman (1-1) allowed one run, struck out eight and walked two in five innings to snare the pitching win. Mitchell Sampson and Brendan Short each followed with one scoreless inning of relief.

The lone run for the league-leading Belters (9-6) came on a third-inning home run from Alex Steinbach, his league-high sixth long ball.

Bobcats 8, Gems 3: Dan Bolt's three-run double highlighted a four-run third inning that carried the Bobcats (8-8) past the Gems (7-9).