Illinois State coach Steve Holm avoids Kernels Collegiate League play because of NCAA rules

NORMAL – The latest update of Kernels Collegiate League rosters reveals 21 Illinois State players scattered throughout the four teams.
One might think ISU coach Steve Holm would be wearing out a path to the Corn Crib to see his Redbirds in action.
He isn’t.
He can’t.
NCAA rules during the COVID-19 pandemic include a recruiting dead period that remains in effect. That means coaches are not allowed to see potential recruits in person.
“The problem lies in the fact there are junior college players out there,” Holm said. “That would allow me a chance to evaluate a possible incoming guy if I were to go out there.”
So Holm is not allowed to watch Redbird players he hasn’t seen since the final ISU game on March 11 in action.
“It would be great,” Holm said of attending. “But some guys I don’t necessarily need to see. I know where they were at. I know they were on the right page.”
Players Holm is particularly anxious to see in person are his incoming freshmen and transfers such as Mason Burns, Luke Cheng, Daniel Laughery, Jared Beck, Jared Hart and Tyler Woltman.
Holm occasionally catches a social media highlight of a Redbird.
There is a live feed of KCL games available online, but “I haven’t watched much of it. I checked in on some pitchers to make sure they look clean (in their deliveries). But you’ve got to let them play.”
The ISU coach has not contacted KCL coaches about how his players are used over the six-week KCL season.
“I talked to our own guys to remind them of how they get used during their season,” said Holm. “I encourage them that it’s their career and not to be stupid.
"Go by the guidelines we use throughout the season so they don’t get hurt. They (league coaches) have been really good out there.”
Setting the pace: One of Holm’s ISU players, Jake McCaw, is leading the KCL in batting average at the season’s halfway point with a .425 mark for the Bobcats.
Another Redbird, Jeremy Gaines of the Hoots, is second at .412. The only other player over .400 is the Belters’ Trevor Minder at .410.
McCaw and Alex Steinbach of the Belters are tied for the RBI lead with 13. Billy Mote of the Gems and Minder have 12 each.
Minder and Steinbach each had a league-leading five homers entering action Wednesday, but Steinbach crushed No. 6 early in Wednesday’s first game to surge ahead.
Charlie Klemm of the Gems has a league-high 26 strikeouts, while the Belters’ McCade Brown is next at 24.
Thierry switches teams: Normal Community High School graduate Tyler Thierry has changed teams from the Bobcats to the Belters.
The Belters became short on outfielders after Lincoln Riley was injured.
