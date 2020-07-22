Illinois State coach Steve Holm avoids Kernels Collegiate League play because of NCAA rules

Players Holm is particularly anxious to see in person are his incoming freshmen and transfers such as Mason Burns, Luke Cheng, Daniel Laughery, Jared Beck, Jared Hart and Tyler Woltman.

Holm occasionally catches a social media highlight of a Redbird.

There is a live feed of KCL games available online, but “I haven’t watched much of it. I checked in on some pitchers to make sure they look clean (in their deliveries). But you’ve got to let them play.”

The ISU coach has not contacted KCL coaches about how his players are used over the six-week KCL season.

“I talked to our own guys to remind them of how they get used during their season,” said Holm. “I encourage them that it’s their career and not to be stupid.

"Go by the guidelines we use throughout the season so they don’t get hurt. They (league coaches) have been really good out there.”

Setting the pace: One of Holm’s ISU players, Jake McCaw, is leading the KCL in batting average at the season’s halfway point with a .425 mark for the Bobcats.

Another Redbird, Jeremy Gaines of the Hoots, is second at .412. The only other player over .400 is the Belters’ Trevor Minder at .410.