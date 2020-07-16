Jackson Bronke finding his groove in Kernels Collegiate League

NORMAL — Jackson Bronke readily admits his first two seasons at Illinois State “haven’t been the greatest.”
Yet a lack of confidence that likely contributed to those difficulties appears to be old news as Bronke has parlayed downtime improvement into a promising initial two weeks in the Kernels Collegiate League.
“I’m really happy how I’ve been doing,” Bronke said.
Pitching for the Gems, the Normal Community High School graduate has allowed just one earned run in 5⅔ innings entering play Thursday. Bronke has issued five walks but is missing bats to the tune of 12 strikeouts while also notching one save, one win and being part of a combined no-hitter.
“I’ve been working with Josh Kauten at Ks Academy the last three or four months,” said Bronke, whose ISU season was halted in March by COVID-19. “We had a game plan. We discussed what needs to change to be more successful. I was throwing every day, working out and trying new things. What I was doing over there definitely helped with what I’m doing now.”
Adjustments suggested by Kauten assisted Bronke in bumping his fastball velocity from the mid to upper 80s to 90-91. Perhaps even more importantly, Bronke’s movement has increased.
“It’s not overwhelming velocity, it’s movement. The ball is never straight,” the right-hander said. “It’s good when velocity and spin rate both go up at the same time. I’m getting ahead of hitters and being able to put hitters away. I haven’t been throwing a lot of off-speed pitches the last two weeks. It’s been primarily fastballs.”
Bronke has allowed 19 earned runs in 17⅔ innings over his first two seasons as a Redbird. His inflated 14.54 ERA in the abbreviated spring season is a bit misleading because one poor outing overshadowed four scoreless efforts.
“I love it at ISU. It’s more of a confidence thing,” said Bronke, who transferred from Heartland College. “Being a juco guy going Division I, I don’t think I adjusted to it as quickly as I would like. I’m kind of on a roll. The confidence knowing you can get guys out really helps. I will be carrying the confidence of the summer into the fall (at ISU).”
Combining his ISU teammates and other former Intercity players, Bronke knows a sizeable chunk of KCL competitors.
“It’s fun playing with them and playing against them, too,” he said. “We all live in town and we all talk a little trash to each other. That’s gets a little more fire behind me.”
On the field: Thursday's KCL game action was not completed at Pantagraph press time. Please see pantagraph.com for coverage.
Hot hitters: Jake McCaw, an ISU player and former NCHS standout, is among the top hitters through the first two weeks of the KCL season. McCaw is batting .360 with four home runs and 11 RBIs while suiting up for the Bobcats.
Illinois’ Alex Steinbach is the league leader with 12 RBIs and is hitting a robust .435. Trevor Minder, a Springfield native who plays at Tulane, joins McCaw and CornBelters’ teammate Steinbach with four homers. Minder is hitting .419.
Power pitchers: The Belters’ McCade Brown and Jason Bollman of the Hoots have been thoroughly dominant through two starts.
Brown, a Normal West product who plays at Indiana, has an astounding 22 strikeouts in eight innings. Brown has walked three and allowed one hit, a home run by the Hoots’ Braedon Blackford.
Bollman has surrendered just five hits and two unearned runs in 12 innings. Headed to Wabash Valley College in the fall, Bollman has 17 strikeouts and one walk while being credited with two wins.
Gabe Bierman, Brown’s teammate at Indiana and with the Belters, has 10 strikeouts and one walk while giving up just two hits and no runs in 6⅔ innings.
Zobrist bobblehead night: The Corn Crib will give away bobbleheads of Eureka native and former Chicago Cub Ben Zobrist on Saturday. The bobblehead shows Zobrist in his summer with the Twin City Stars.
Monday night baseball: Making up the rained out games from Wednesday, the KCL will play on Monday with two games beginning at 5:30 p.m.
