Jackson Bronke finding his groove in Kernels Collegiate League

NORMAL — Jackson Bronke readily admits his first two seasons at Illinois State “haven’t been the greatest.”

Yet a lack of confidence that likely contributed to those difficulties appears to be old news as Bronke has parlayed downtime improvement into a promising initial two weeks in the Kernels Collegiate League.

“I’m really happy how I’ve been doing,” Bronke said.

Pitching for the Gems, the Normal Community High School graduate has allowed just one earned run in 5⅔ innings entering play Thursday. Bronke has issued five walks but is missing bats to the tune of 12 strikeouts while also notching one save, one win and being part of a combined no-hitter.

“I’ve been working with Josh Kauten at Ks Academy the last three or four months,” said Bronke, whose ISU season was halted in March by COVID-19. “We had a game plan. We discussed what needs to change to be more successful. I was throwing every day, working out and trying new things. What I was doing over there definitely helped with what I’m doing now.”

Adjustments suggested by Kauten assisted Bronke in bumping his fastball velocity from the mid to upper 80s to 90-91. Perhaps even more importantly, Bronke’s movement has increased.