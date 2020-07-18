John Rave waiting out return to baseball action

“It wasn’t a huge shock for us minor leaguers,” he said. “We kind of heard early on this was a possibility there might be no minor league season. We just want to be out there competing.”

Rave is working with ISU hitting coach Wally Crancer twice a week to keep his swing in tune.

“It’s a good time to be around family and friends, but also keep up your work ethic and get in the weight room and do your on-field stuff,” said Rave. “We’ll be ready to go whenever that date comes. It could be next spring training or it could be next month.”

Rave also is helping ISU head coach Steve Holm with a camp among his other pursuits.

“I’m trying to work a couple camps for some of the younger kids in town,” said Rave. “I grew up going to the same camps so if I’m in town I might as well give back to the community and do that whole deal.

"It’s pretty cool I’m able to do that when normally I would be in minor league ball in a random town at a random hotel.”

Rave has been told the Royals are trying to organize some sort of fall opportunity for their players.

“The Royals are definitely pushing the needle,” he said. “They want us out there as soon as the health experts say we’re able to get out there.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.