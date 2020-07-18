John Rave waiting out return to baseball action

NORMAL – COVID-19 may be able to keep John Rave off the diamond, but it can’t keep him away from the ballpark.
Rave, a former Central Catholic High School and Illinois State standout, has been a regular visitor at the Corn Crib for Kernels Collegiate League action since his minor league season in the Kansas City Royals organization was canceled.
“With there being no season for me as of right now, it’s kind of a tough pill to swallow,” Rave said. “But to put things in perspective, I’m able to come out here and watch lot of my former teammates and a lot of good buddies growing up.
“It’s kind of nice being able to sit back and actually watch baseball at the collegiate level for the first time in awhile. There’s not any pressure on me.”
The minor league season was first delayed and then canceled. Rave would have been entering his second professional campaign.
Rave batted .234 in 231 at-bats for Royals farm teams in Burlington, N.C., and Lexington, Ky., last summer after helping ISU get within one win of an NCAA Tournament regional championship in the spring.
The fifth round draft pick added three home runs, 16 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
Rave started slow with a .157 batting average for Burlington of the rookie level Appalachian League and fared better (.253) after a promotion to the Class A South Atlantic League.
“It wasn’t a huge shock for us minor leaguers,” he said. “We kind of heard early on this was a possibility there might be no minor league season. We just want to be out there competing.”
Rave is working with ISU hitting coach Wally Crancer twice a week to keep his swing in tune.
“It’s a good time to be around family and friends, but also keep up your work ethic and get in the weight room and do your on-field stuff,” said Rave. “We’ll be ready to go whenever that date comes. It could be next spring training or it could be next month.”
Rave also is helping ISU head coach Steve Holm with a camp among his other pursuits.
“I’m trying to work a couple camps for some of the younger kids in town,” said Rave. “I grew up going to the same camps so if I’m in town I might as well give back to the community and do that whole deal.
"It’s pretty cool I’m able to do that when normally I would be in minor league ball in a random town at a random hotel.”
Rave has been told the Royals are trying to organize some sort of fall opportunity for their players.
“The Royals are definitely pushing the needle,” he said. “They want us out there as soon as the health experts say we’re able to get out there.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
