Kernels Collegiate League action rained out on Wednesday

NORMAL — Kernels Collegiate League baseball at the Corn Crib on Wednesday was postponed because of inclement weather.
Games have been rescheduled for Monday when the CornBelters face the Hoots at 5:30 p.m. with the Bobcats and Gems to follow in the second game.
PHOTOS: Action from opening day of KCL
