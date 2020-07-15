You are the owner of this article.
Kernels Collegiate League action rained out on Wednesday
Kernels Collegiate League action rained out on Wednesday

NORMAL — Kernels Collegiate League baseball at the Corn Crib on Wednesday was postponed because of inclement weather.

Games have been rescheduled for Monday when the CornBelters face the Hoots at 5:30 p.m. with the Bobcats and Gems to follow in the second game.

