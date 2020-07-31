Kernels Collegiate League announces playoff plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL – The Kernels Collegiate League has decided to spice up its final week with a playoff format.

KCL head Mike Brown announced that instead of following the previously announced schedule for the final four days of the season, playoffs will begin Thursday.

A best two-of-three series will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the No. 1 team in the standings after Wednesday’s games taking on the fourth-place team and the Nos. 2 and 3 teams also squaring off.

The two winners will play in a winner-take-all championship game Sunday at 7 p.m.

“We’ll dump the regular schedule for those last four nights. We want to give guys something to play for,” Brown said. “Even if you’re in fourth place, you have a chance to win something, especially with all the teams being so close.”

Brown plans to move up the consolation game on Sunday to 4:30 p.m. so the title matchup can begin at approximately 7 p.m.

No games Saturday: There will be no KCL action on Saturday. The Corn Crib is the site for Normal West and Normal Community high school graduation ceremonies.

Saturday’s games will be made up Monday with the Bobcats facing the Gems at 5:30 p.m. and the CornBelters meeting the Hoots in the nightcap.

