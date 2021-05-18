Kindred: After two bouts with cancer, Jake Wegner ‘perfectly happy’ with final at-bat

On another day, Jake Wegner’s ground ball might have sneaked through between shortstop and third base for a hit. On Sunday, Simpson College shortstop Brandon Urias fielded the ball deep in the hole and fired to first just in time to get Wegner.
“Back in my heyday, I would have beaten that out easily, but obviously I’ve lost a few steps just due to all the treatments and stuff,” Wegner said.
Wegner’s “heyday” came prior to two bouts with cancer, the first as a senior at Normal Community High School in 2015, the second while at Central (Iowa) College. He fought hard each time, emerging cancer-free. The down side? His playing career was over.
It was a tough blow for Wegner, a baseball junkie who has remained part of the Central College program, assisting head coach Matt Schirm any way he could. All the while, he envisioned one last at bat, a final swing that would end his playing days on his terms.
It came Sunday in Pella, Iowa, when, as the designated hitter, he batted leadoff in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Working the count to 3-1, he hit a grounder “decently hard” before being thrown out.
It was the most satisfying groundout of his life.
“I’ve envisioned it (a final at bat) for six years, and it went better than I expected as far as the ovation of the fans and the support from the family and friends who were there,” Wegner said. “I kept being asked if I was nervous. I was never nervous at all. I was really excited just to be able to play the game one last time.”
Wegner was grateful for the warm reception from the fans and generosity of Simpson’s players and coaches. Those not on the field stood along the dugout rail applauding. Simpson catcher Keaton DeKock walked in front of the plate and pitcher Zach Hollingsworth stepped off the mound, allowing Wegner to soak in the moment and tip his cap to the crowd.
DeKock fist-bumped Wegner, who told him, “Don’t take it easy on me. Still throw me like a typical hitter.”
If you know Wegner, you’re not surprised. A competitor, he wasn’t looking for charity in any at bat, particularly his final one. If he was to get a hit, “I wanted to earn it,” he said.
“I was excited to have one more opportunity to be that athlete and be that baseball player and compete … step in the batter’s box one more time,” Wegner said.
“I was overwhelmed, but I was overwhelmed with joy and excitement and just love in my heart. I was feeling so blessed that so many people were there from the Bloomington-Normal community and the Pella community to support me.”
After grounding out, Wegner’s smile stretched from ear to ear. Teammates spilled onto the field to greet him. In the dugout, he hugged Schirm, who offered to keep him in the game for another at bat.
“I said, ‘No, nothing is going to beat that moment,’” Wegner said. “Of course, it would have been a bonus to get a hit. But I was perfectly happy with the way it ended.”
Part of the farewell was a tribute to Mike Brown, the Lexington native and Bloomington Bobcats general manager who died in late April. Brown hired Wegner to manage the Bobcats and mentored him. The two were very close.
When selecting music to be played surrounding his final at bat, Wegner included “New York, New York.”
“I had Brownie in my heart and mind the whole day,” Wegner said. “Every day I do, but especially that day. I was thinking about him and he always played New York, New York after a Bobcats win. I felt him in that moment, too.”
Wegner soon begins his fourth season as Bobcats manager. He has completed the coursework for his exercise science degree at Central College and walked in graduation Saturday. He will return to Iowa in the fall semester for student teaching.
His plan is to return to Bloomington-Normal and work as a physical education/health teacher and baseball coach.
“I hope to find a job there,” Wegner said. “I’ve always wanted to be a role model and a positive influence in my community where I’ve had a great amount of positive influences in my life.”
Here’s hoping that happens, for him and for us.
Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred