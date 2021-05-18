Kindred: After two bouts with cancer, Jake Wegner ‘perfectly happy’ with final at-bat

It came Sunday in Pella, Iowa, when, as the designated hitter, he batted leadoff in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Working the count to 3-1, he hit a grounder “decently hard” before being thrown out.

It was the most satisfying groundout of his life.

“I’ve envisioned it (a final at bat) for six years, and it went better than I expected as far as the ovation of the fans and the support from the family and friends who were there,” Wegner said. “I kept being asked if I was nervous. I was never nervous at all. I was really excited just to be able to play the game one last time.”

Wegner was grateful for the warm reception from the fans and generosity of Simpson’s players and coaches. Those not on the field stood along the dugout rail applauding. Simpson catcher Keaton DeKock walked in front of the plate and pitcher Zach Hollingsworth stepped off the mound, allowing Wegner to soak in the moment and tip his cap to the crowd.

DeKock fist-bumped Wegner, who told him, “Don’t take it easy on me. Still throw me like a typical hitter.”

If you know Wegner, you’re not surprised. A competitor, he wasn’t looking for charity in any at bat, particularly his final one. If he was to get a hit, “I wanted to earn it,” he said.

