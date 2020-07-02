Mason Burns, Hoots defeat Bobcats, 10-5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The wait was lengthy and the return satisfying for Mason Burns.

“It’s been since October of last year,” Burns said of his last competitive game. “It feels amazing.”

Burns allowed one unearned run and no hits in 3⅔ innings Thursday as the Hoots handled the Bobcats, 10-5, in Kernels Collegiate League action at the Corn Crib.

The CornBelters and Gems squared off in the second game, which was not completed at Pantagraph press time. Please see pantagraph.com for details.

“I was a little nervous coming out,” said Burns, a Normal Community High School graduate who will play at Illinois State in the fall. “Then we settled in and got the job done. Once you settle in on the mound and get focused, it all comes together.”

The Bobcats touched Burns for a run in the first when Austin Biehl reached on an error and later scored on the back end of a double steal.

Burns struck out five and walked two while hitting 90 and 91 mph on the scoreboard speed reading.

“It felt good coming out of the hand, coming out hot,” Burns said. “We’re excited. We’re coming together as a team and doing really well. Two wins in a row. We’re coming for that championship.”