Normal CornBelters name Matt Durkin as general manager

NORMAL — The Normal CornBelters announced Monday that Matt Durkin will serve as the club's general manager.
Durkin joined the Belters' staff in 2018 as an intern during his time at Illinois State. The Woodridge native was hired as director of ticket sales by Normal CornBelters LLC after the completion of the team's sale in late 2018.
“I am really honored to be in the position that I am today. Being general manager of a baseball team has always been a dream of mine from a young age, and I am truly fortunate to have attained this goal," said Durkin.
"I would like to thank Matt Stembridge and Jimmie Louthan for all the trust that they have put in me from a young age. I believe we have a great staff in place for sustained success and I am looking forward to watching the Corn Crib be the place ‘Where Baseball Grows’ moving forward.”
Durkin earned his degree from ISU in business administration in May 2020. Most recently, he has served in the role of assistant general manager for the team and played instrumental roles in the creation of the Kernels Collegiate League and the Kernels Fall League.
Stembridge, the Belters' president of operations, believes Durkin will execute day-to-day operations at a high level. The Prospect League season, which was canceled last year because of the global pandemic, begins May 27 at the Corn Crib.
“Matt has been incredibly valuable for us since our transition into the building. He has tremendous experience in marketing, graphic design and sales," said Stembridge. "Given his growth professionally, this is the next step. We believe strongly he is ready to take on a greater role as we begin the next chapter.”
Last October, Durkin was recognized as the “Collegiate Summer League Executive of the Year” by the Let’s Get Two Podcast.