Normal CornBelters name Matt Durkin as general manager

NORMAL — The Normal CornBelters announced Monday that Matt Durkin will serve as the club's general manager.

Durkin joined the Belters' staff in 2018 as an intern during his time at Illinois State. The Woodridge native was hired as director of ticket sales by Normal CornBelters LLC after the completion of the team's sale in late 2018.

“I am really honored to be in the position that I am today. Being general manager of a baseball team has always been a dream of mine from a young age, and I am truly fortunate to have attained this goal," said Durkin.

"I would like to thank Matt Stembridge and Jimmie Louthan for all the trust that they have put in me from a young age. I believe we have a great staff in place for sustained success and I am looking forward to watching the Corn Crib be the place ‘Where Baseball Grows’ moving forward.”