Tanner Peterson, Robert Marinec key Gems to 4-1 victory over Bobcats

NORMAL — Tanner Peterson walked, stole second and stole third before scoring in the fifth inning to spark the Gems to a 4-1 victory over the Bobcats in Kernels Collegiate League baseball action at the Corn Crib on Saturday night.

Robert Marinec added a two-run double for the Gems (4-5) in the sixth inning and later scored on a single by Xavier Watson.

Gems starter Derek Salata got the win after fanning five and allowing two hits over five shutout innings. Hayden Birdsong took the loss for the Bobcats (3-6) despite fanning seven over 5⅓ innings.

The Bobcats' lone run came in the bottom of the seventh when Dan Bolt singled home Quinton Morris, who had walked.

Saturday's second game between the CornBelters (6-2) and Hoots (4-4) was postponed by lightning.

