Three-run error dooms Gems in loss to CornBelters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — A three-run error in the bottom of the fifth inning sparked the CornBelters to a 6-4 victory over the Gems in a Kernels Collegiate League baseball game at the Corn Crib on Sunday.

In the top of the fifth, the Gems (1-4) had taken a 3-2 lead after Tanner Peterson drove in two runs. The Gems broke on top in the second when Jonathan Latham scored after Daniel Laughery stole second.

The Belters (4-1) tied it at 1-1 in the third when Tyler Woltman scored on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Alex Steinbach. The Belters went up 2-1 in the fourth when Will Oberg, who had led off with a single, scored on a passed ball.

The Belters picked up a run in the sixth after back-to-back doubles by Bobby Barnard and Asher Bradd. The Gems ended the scoring in the top of the seventh on a Billy Mote home run.

Caleb Buehrle, the fourth of five pitchers for the Belters, picked up the win after working one inning of shutout relief.

Gems starter Mason Coon fanned six in 2⅓ innings. Reliever Garrett Singler took the loss after allowing five hits and five runs in 3⅔ innings.

In a game that was still in progress at Pantagraph press time, the Hoots (2-2) took on the Bobcats (2-2). Please check pantagraph.com for details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.