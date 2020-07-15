University High graduate Jake Armstrong getting fill of baseball in Northwoods League

Logging four scoreless relief innings in the season opener against Illinois helped Armstrong believe he belonged with the Panthers.

“That was like a dream. That’s the team I grew up watching,” said the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder. “My parents were listening to it on the radio. My phone was blowing up after the game. It was something special for sure.”

A spot in the highly respected Northwoods League was next for Armstrong. The pandemic first delayed the start. But when the league did open on July 1, Rockford was placed in a pod with five Wisconsin teams.

The cancellation of play in the elite Cape Cod League meant even more top flight players than usual were funneled to the Northwoods League.

“Every roster is just stacked,” Armstrong said. “It seems like every night we’re playing SEC (Southeastern Conference) guys up and down the lineup.”

Northwoods League teams do travel within their pod but several other restrictions are in place.