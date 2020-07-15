University High graduate Jake Armstrong getting fill of baseball in Northwoods League

After waiting nearly four months, Jake Armstrong is prepared for baseball — and the heavy dose of baseball the Northwoods League has in store for its players.
“It’s 50 games in 53 days,” said Armstrong, a pitcher for the Rockford Rivets. “It’s a minor league/major league type lifestyle.”
That’s the lifestyle Armstrong hopes to lead in the near future. And a successful two years after converting from catcher has the former University High School player encouraged by his chances.
“I know I’m good enough,” he said. “It’s just a matter of time.”
After a season at Division II Illinois-Springfield as a redshirt, Armstrong transferred to Heartland College, where he made six starts in 2019. Armstrong was 2-2 with a 3.55 ERA, while striking out 22 and walking a mere two in 25⅓ innings.
“We had eight or nine Division I guys on the pitching staff last year,” said the right-hander. “I had no rotation spot when I got there. I had to prove myself.”
Proving himself enabled Armstrong to vault to the Division I level at Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He registered a 2.16 ERA in 8⅓ innings before the season was curtailed.
Logging four scoreless relief innings in the season opener against Illinois helped Armstrong believe he belonged with the Panthers.
“That was like a dream. That’s the team I grew up watching,” said the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder. “My parents were listening to it on the radio. My phone was blowing up after the game. It was something special for sure.”
A spot in the highly respected Northwoods League was next for Armstrong. The pandemic first delayed the start. But when the league did open on July 1, Rockford was placed in a pod with five Wisconsin teams.
The cancellation of play in the elite Cape Cod League meant even more top flight players than usual were funneled to the Northwoods League.
“Every roster is just stacked,” Armstrong said. “It seems like every night we’re playing SEC (Southeastern Conference) guys up and down the lineup.”
Northwoods League teams do travel within their pod but several other restrictions are in place.
“We’re not allowed to throw the ball around after a strikeout or out. It has to go straight back to the pitcher,” said Armstrong, who was 10-0 on the mound and a Class 3A All-Stater in 2017 for U High. “We can’t high five each other. We’re supposed to wear masks (when not on the field). We sit six feet apart in the bullpen. We can’t come out and celebrate a walk off. It’s pretty crazy, but it’s still baseball.”
Rockford has an 8-6 record. Before a rough outing Tuesday, Armstrong was 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA over his first 7⅔ innings.
“My velocity has jumped a bit (to the low 90s),” he said. “Overall, pitching is such a mindset. I’m working on my mind and focusing on every opportunity I get. It’s like flipping a switch when I go out there. It’s fun to have success. I’ve always had my slider, but the change up is what will make me really good.”
Armstrong has three seasons at Milwaukee left if he wants to use them, but will be eligible for the Major League Baseball draft for the first time after next season.
“That’s definitely the goal, especially playing in this league and getting my name out there,” Armstrong said. “I’m having a pretty good 2020 so far. I’m moving in the right direction. I just have to keep my foot on the gas.”
PHOTOS: Jake Armstrong
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!