Watch now: A long-overdue 'Tip of the Cap' to baseball's Black pioneers

The celebration was moved online after a major league-wide tribute to baseball's Black pioneers scheduled for June 27 was shelved — along with the games — because of the coronavirus pandemic. At first, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick worried that his longstanding plan to honor the men and women who battled long odds for a game of their own would have to be postponed, at best.

"In our game, there's nothing more honorable than tipping your cap," Kendrick said. "And once I realized that national day of recognition was going to fall by the wayside, I thought, 'OK, maybe we can do it next year.' But that didn't really do it.

"So then I thought, 'How about a virtual tip of the cap?''' Kendrick paused, then chuckled. "And let me say here and now, there is no way I could have done this myself. I could not be more proud of the response."

Kendrick got the lift he was looking for from communications specialist Dan McGinn and longtime NLBM supporter Joe Posnanski, a sports writer for The Athletic and author of "The Soul of Baseball," chronicling his yearlong road trip promoting the Kansas City-based museum and the stories behind it with legendary Negro League star, the late Buck O'Neil.