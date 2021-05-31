Watch now: Big hitting performances spark Kernels Collegiate League victories

The Bobcats (0-2) seized a 7-6 edge in the fifth after Andrew Schroeder beat out an infield single, stole second and came around to score on two wild pitches.

The Sloths (1-1) were one out from a defeat when Nick Field singled home Connor Stephenson with the tying run. Olson then doubled to left-center field to chase in Fields with the tiebreaking tally.

“I knew we had some speed (on base),” Olson said. “I was looking to put one through and bring him in.”

Nick Sharp was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts over 2⅓ innings. Spencer Smith struck out three in the seventh to notch a save.

Drew Rudsinski pitched 4⅓ innings of scoreless relief and fanned two for the Bobcats.

Howlers 8, BlueCaps 3: ISU freshman Jonathan Sabotnik stroked an RBI double and blasted a two-run homer to propel the Howlers to a 2-0 KCL start.

Sabotnik sat out the spring season as a redshirt with the Redbirds.

“I was able to get my work in while they were traveling,” Sobotnik said. “I got stronger and faster, and I’m starting to hit the ball. I’m off to a good start. Hopefully I can keep it going.”