Watch now: Big hitting performances spark Kernels Collegiate League victories

NORMAL — Connor Olson’s process of getting acclimated to playing baseball in Normal is going quite well.
The former Wabash Valley Community College player headed to Illinois State this fall smacked a two-run home run in the first and added a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh as the Ground Sloths outlasted the Bobcats, 8-7, in Kernels Collegiate League action Monday at the Corn Crib.
“I’m just trying to stay in shape and see pitching I can compete with,” Olson said. “I’m trying to put the ball in play and stay hot.”
The right fielder batted .378 with four homers and 38 RBIs for a Wabash Valley team that posted a 52-5 record.
Olson, who drove in two during KCL’s opening night on Sunday, cleared the wall in left field as part of a six-run Sloths’ rally.
“I was sitting fastball and he put one on the outer half,” said Olson. “I poked it out and it carried. I got a little bit of help from the wind, but I’ll take it any day of the week.”
The Bobcats fought back with a run in the third and five in a fourth-inning outburst that featured an Alec McGinnis RBI double, Jackson Blemler’s run-scoring triple and a two-run Isaiah Gudeman double.
The Bobcats (0-2) seized a 7-6 edge in the fifth after Andrew Schroeder beat out an infield single, stole second and came around to score on two wild pitches.
The Sloths (1-1) were one out from a defeat when Nick Field singled home Connor Stephenson with the tying run. Olson then doubled to left-center field to chase in Fields with the tiebreaking tally.
“I knew we had some speed (on base),” Olson said. “I was looking to put one through and bring him in.”
Nick Sharp was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts over 2⅓ innings. Spencer Smith struck out three in the seventh to notch a save.
Drew Rudsinski pitched 4⅓ innings of scoreless relief and fanned two for the Bobcats.
Howlers 8, BlueCaps 3: ISU freshman Jonathan Sabotnik stroked an RBI double and blasted a two-run homer to propel the Howlers to a 2-0 KCL start.
Sabotnik sat out the spring season as a redshirt with the Redbirds.
“I was able to get my work in while they were traveling,” Sobotnik said. “I got stronger and faster, and I’m starting to hit the ball. I’m off to a good start. Hopefully I can keep it going.”
Sobotnik is 5-for-6 with four RBIs over two games in the KCL.
“My first at-bat I was a little nervous because it was my first time seeing pitching in probably a couple months,” he said. “I felt comfortable all my other at-bats though.”
Liam McFadden-Ackman had two hits and two RBIs for the BlueCaps (1-1).
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…
Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion.
Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.
Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt