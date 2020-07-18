Watch now: Bobcats, CornBelters seize Kernels Collegiate League triumphs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Jake McCaw stroked three hits and scored three times Saturday to boost the Bobcats past the Gems, 11-2, in Kernels Collegiate League baseball action at the Corn Crib.

Aidan Huggins, Keaton Rice, Austin Biehl, Adam Christianson and Quinton Morris each chipped in two of the 14 hits for the Bobcats (5-8). The Gems dropped to 6-7.

Hayden Birdsong struck out four and walked two over the first five innings for the winners. Jacob Gilmore struck out three while finishing with two perfect frames.

Evan Ranneklev had two of the Gems' three hits, including a solo home run. Gems starter Quinton Kujawa took the loss.

CornBelters 2, Hoots 1: Gabe Bierman struck out six and allowed a mere one hit in four innings as the CornBelters improved to 8-4.

Kolby Pemberton notched the save by fanning five over the last three innings.

Kai Moody registered two hits and Brant Vanaman and Will Oberg drove home runs for the Belters.

Evan Hutson blasted a home run in the seventh for the only run mustered by the Hoots (6-6).

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.