Watch now: Bobcats outslug Gems, 11-10, in Kernels Collegiate League play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL – On the fourth night of the Kernels Collegiate League season Saturday, the hitting caught up with the pitching – and made a confident pass in the left lane.

The Bobcats surrendered two early leads before scoring four sixth-inning runs and hung on for an 11-10 victory over the Gems at the Corn Crib.

“The first couple nights the pitching did dominate. The hitters are definitely getting it going,” said Bobcats manager Jake Wegner. “That makes for some fun ball for the crowd on the Fourth of July.”

The CornBelters met the Hoots in the second game, which was not completed at Pantagraph press time. Please check pantagraph.com for details.

“I’m really proud of our fight. We had to grind and dig deep to pull out a big win there,” Wegner said. “We were on a two-game losing streak. We stopped that. Now we’re trying to get back on the winning train.”

Two of the four Bobcat sixth-inning tallies came on a two-run double to left field by Keaton Rice, who had been hitless in seven at-bats over his first three games.

A Geneseo native who plays for Bradley, Rice finished with three hits and four RBIs.