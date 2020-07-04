Watch now: Bobcats outslug Gems, 11-10, in Kernels Collegiate League play

NORMAL – On the fourth night of the Kernels Collegiate League season Saturday, the hitting caught up with the pitching – and made a confident pass in the left lane.
The Bobcats surrendered two early leads before scoring four sixth-inning runs and hung on for an 11-10 victory over the Gems at the Corn Crib.
“The first couple nights the pitching did dominate. The hitters are definitely getting it going,” said Bobcats manager Jake Wegner. “That makes for some fun ball for the crowd on the Fourth of July.”
The CornBelters met the Hoots in the second game, which was not completed at Pantagraph press time. Please check pantagraph.com for details.
Full moon hanging out over the center field wall at the Corn Crib. pic.twitter.com/pnL1RDpDNQ— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) July 5, 2020
“I’m really proud of our fight. We had to grind and dig deep to pull out a big win there,” Wegner said. “We were on a two-game losing streak. We stopped that. Now we’re trying to get back on the winning train.”
Two of the four Bobcat sixth-inning tallies came on a two-run double to left field by Keaton Rice, who had been hitless in seven at-bats over his first three games.
A Geneseo native who plays for Bradley, Rice finished with three hits and four RBIs.
“He had great at-bats but he had a couple get robbed,” said Wegner of the initial three games. “He came up big in a couple situations there. He stuck with his approach and he found it tonight.”
The Bobcats (2-2) grabbed a 3-0 first-inning edge when a Rice triple down the right-field line chased home Austin Biehl and Jake Marti. Rice scored on an error, the first of a combined six miscues as each team committed three each.
An Ethan Copeland solo home run extended the Bobcats’ advantage to 4-0.
The Gems (1-3) pulled into a 4-all tie with four runs in the bottom of the second.
Evan Ranneklev crossed the plate on a Tanner Peterson single, Daniel Laughery singled in Tucker Cole and Billy Mote’s single to right field knocked in Peterson and Laughery.
A three-run Bobcats third featured a run-scoring single from Jordan Libman and a two-run Tyler Thierry single.
The Gems responded with five in the third. Peterson drove home Jaylen Heard and Tanner Kelly with a double.
With two outs, Mote cracked a three-run home run to right-center field with Peterson and Laughery touching home plate in front of him.
“Finally, we’re starting to get comfortable with each other. We’re seeing pitches, letting the ball get to us and it’s starting to pay off,” Mote said. “Most guys haven’t gotten at-bats in four months. It didn’t go our way, but it’s definitely getting better for us.”
Mote was 4-for-4 with five runs batted in and was in the on-deck circle in the seventh when the final out was recorded.
“I was looking to go back side. I’ve been early and out in front of everything, getting a lot of spin,” said Mote. “I was trying to let the ball get deep and go the other way.”
Laughery reached on an error, stole second and came around to score on a throwing error to push the Gems’ edge to 10-7 in the fifth.
Will Kafer allowed an unearned run and struck out three in two innings to notch the pitching victory. Jared Hart was credited with a save after fanning four and giving up one hit in the final two frames.
Luke Markunas, the third of four Gems’ hurlers, took the loss. Garrett Swingler was the most effective Gems’ pitcher with 2⅔ scoreless innings with two strikeouts and two walks.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!