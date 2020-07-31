Watch now: Bobcats rally past CornBelters; Gems topple Hoots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Austin Biehl's walk-off single to right-center field scored Keaton Rice with the winning run Friday as the Bobcats rallied past the CornBelters, 4-3, in Kernels Collegiate League play at the Corn Crib.

Jake McCaw's two-run single up the middle tied the score at 3-3 as the Bobcats improved to 11-12.

The Belters (12-10) squandered a masterful pitching performance from McCade Brown.

Brown struck out 13 and walked two in five hitless innings. In 19 KCL innings, the Normal West High School graduate has fanned a remarkable 44 and allowed two hits.

Will Oberg and Bobby Barnard knocked in runs for the Belters.

The Bobcats picked up a sixth-inning tally on a run-scoring single from Dan Bolt.

Gems 4, Hoots 1: Charlie Klemm and Garrett Swingler limited the Hoots (10-12) to four hits as the Gems broke over the .500 mark at 12-11.