Watch now: Brant Vanaman's trio of homers carries BlueCaps to victory

NORMAL – Sitting on a first-pitch fastball, Brant Vanaman didn’t miss it.

In fact, Vanaman didn’t miss a thing his next two at-bats either.

Vanaman blasted three consecutive home runs — the third a grand slam — and drove in seven Sunday to carry the BlueCaps to a 10-3 victory over the Ground Sloths as season two of the Kernels Collegiate League began at the Corn Crib.

“I told myself it was just another day of baseball. A little over a week ago, it was the regular season,” said Vanaman, who hit three homers in 99 at-bats this spring at Parkland College. “I felt comfortable at the plate. I was seeing the ball real well, just swinging it and being aggressive.”

After taking his first round tripper to right-center field, Vanaman went opposite field again his second time up, lining a 2-2 pitch onto the berm in right field.

“I’m pretty comfortable with the park,” said Vanaman, who also played in the KCL last summer. “Thank God we had the early game. That’s usually when the ball flies.”

Vanaman’s most impressive shot came in the fourth inning when he cleared the fence in straightaway center field and reached the batter’s eye with his 400-foot plus grand slam.