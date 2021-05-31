Watch now: Brant Vanaman's trio of homers carries BlueCaps to victory

NORMAL – Sitting on a first-pitch fastball, Brant Vanaman didn’t miss it.
In fact, Vanaman didn’t miss a thing his next two at-bats either.
Vanaman blasted three consecutive home runs — the third a grand slam — and drove in seven Sunday to carry the BlueCaps to a 10-3 victory over the Ground Sloths as season two of the Kernels Collegiate League began at the Corn Crib.
“I told myself it was just another day of baseball. A little over a week ago, it was the regular season,” said Vanaman, who hit three homers in 99 at-bats this spring at Parkland College. “I felt comfortable at the plate. I was seeing the ball real well, just swinging it and being aggressive.”
After taking his first round tripper to right-center field, Vanaman went opposite field again his second time up, lining a 2-2 pitch onto the berm in right field.
“I’m pretty comfortable with the park,” said Vanaman, who also played in the KCL last summer. “Thank God we had the early game. That’s usually when the ball flies.”
Vanaman’s most impressive shot came in the fourth inning when he cleared the fence in straightaway center field and reached the batter’s eye with his 400-foot plus grand slam.
“When I hit it I knew. I had to give it a little look (to the dugout),” Vanaman said. “We’re all just having fun.”
It was Vanaman’s first three-homer game at any level.
“That’s pretty sick,” he said. “This might not happen again, but we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”
Vanaman struck out swinging in his final trip to the plate.
Parker Mathieson also had three hits for the BlueCaps. Starter Chris Cuppini pitched four innings for the win.
Callen Golloway had three of the Ground Sloths’ seven hits, and Connor Olson drove in two.
A moment of silence was observed before the first game in memory of Mike Brown. A co-founder of the KCL in 2020, Brown died unexpectedly in April.
Howlers 4, Bobcats 3: Alex Steinbach cleared the wall in left-center field with his fourth swing to give the Howlers a 4-3 win. The KCL has adopted a home run derby format to decide games tied after seven innings.
After both sides came up empty in the first round of five swings each. The Bobcats also took a zero in the second round before last season's KCL Most Valuable Player launched a different variety of walk-off homer.
The Howlers scored all three of their traditional runs in the fourth.
JD Bogart tripled to left-center field and scored on the second of Jonathan Sobotnik's three hits. Max Jones' single knocked in Sobotnik, and Carter Dawson scored on a Tyler Thierry sacrifice fly.
The Bobcats scored in the first as Will Kafer doubled and scored on a Griffin Kane double, in the sixth as Evan Hutson doubled and came home as Sean Shook singled and in the seventh when Alec McGinnis singled and crossed the plate on a Hutson fielder's choice.
KCL action begins at 12:35 p.m. on Monday.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt