Watch now: Buddies Alex Steinbach, Trevor Minder tearing up KCL for CornBelters

NORMAL – As a friend, Alex Steinbach let Trevor Minder enjoy taking over the Kernels Collegiate League lead in home runs Wednesday with a solo blast.
As a competitor, Steinbach allowed Minder’s enjoyment to last all of two pitches.
Former Parkland College teammates, Steinbach and Minder are teaming up to form the offensive core of the league-leading CornBelters with both residing at or near the top in several KCL offensive categories.
Minder’s seventh homer came in the first inning in a win over the Hoots. Steinbach then followed with an opposite field shot on a 1-0 offering before adding his eighth long ball with two runners aboard in the second inning.
Still wondering if the ball or bat went farther on that Grand Slam by @steinbach_alex 😳💥— Kernels Collegiate League (@Normal_Baseball) July 29, 2020
His second homer of the game makes it 7-0 🌽! pic.twitter.com/MDsak8Gp3x
“As soon as he hit that first one, I told him he wasn’t going to get ahead for the rest of the year. I held my word the rest of the day,” Steinbach said. “We don’t keep track of stats too much. But we definitely keep track of the home runs we hit.”
Minder could only tip his cap to his buddy and acknowledge he had been one-upped.
“I hit mine and I was like all right, I got him,” said Minder. “I turn around and he homers. Then I walk and he homers again. All right, you can have it. You’re going off right now.”
A shortstop, Minder is a graduate of Springfield High School who plays at Tulane. Steinbach is a third baseman and a Plainfield North product. He saw action at Illinois this spring and is on his way to Division II Nova Southeastern in the fall. Both starred on a Parkland team that was 37-16 in 2019.
“It’s good to see those guys back on the same side of the infield having fun together. They are really having an opportunity to showcase their talents this summer,” said Dave Garcia, a former Parkland coach who convinced both to play for him with the CornBelters. “They had options to play other places. To see them having the success they’ve had so far, it’s rewarding because they work really hard.”
Minder, who batted .359 with three home runs and 14 RBIs for a 15-2 Tulane team before COVID-19 shut down the college baseball season, tops the KCL is RBIs with 22, ranks third in runs scored with 19 and is third in batting average at .381 entering play Friday.
The chance to play for Garcia (pronounced Garsh-a) and with several former Parkland players in the KCL was attractive to Minder.
“Garsh was going to be the head coach. That piqued my interest,” Minder said. “I thought it would be fun to get back on the field with the group of guys I played with before at Parkland. And we’re playing well. That obviously helps.”
Along with setting the KCL pace in homers, Steinbach is the batting average leader at .426, is second in runs at 20 and second in RBIs at 21.
“We kind of developed at Parkland together,” said Steinbach of Minder. “I never thought I was going to play with him again. To have this opportunity this summer with him and having the success we’re both having, it’s awesome to see.”
Garcia enjoys the friendly but spirited competition between the former Cobras.
“When they hit second (on home run trots), they make eye contact with the other one,” said Garcia. “They remind each other constantly of what they did that night.”
Minder and Steinbach are staying in Normal this summer with a friend of Steinbach’s.
“Wake up and play baseball,” Minder said. “That’s about all you can ask for.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
