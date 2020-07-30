Watch now: Buddies Alex Steinbach, Trevor Minder tearing up KCL for CornBelters

Minder could only tip his cap to his buddy and acknowledge he had been one-upped.

“I hit mine and I was like all right, I got him,” said Minder. “I turn around and he homers. Then I walk and he homers again. All right, you can have it. You’re going off right now.”

A shortstop, Minder is a graduate of Springfield High School who plays at Tulane. Steinbach is a third baseman and a Plainfield North product. He saw action at Illinois this spring and is on his way to Division II Nova Southeastern in the fall. Both starred on a Parkland team that was 37-16 in 2019.

“It’s good to see those guys back on the same side of the infield having fun together. They are really having an opportunity to showcase their talents this summer,” said Dave Garcia, a former Parkland coach who convinced both to play for him with the CornBelters. “They had options to play other places. To see them having the success they’ve had so far, it’s rewarding because they work really hard.”

Minder, who batted .359 with three home runs and 14 RBIs for a 15-2 Tulane team before COVID-19 shut down the college baseball season, tops the KCL is RBIs with 22, ranks third in runs scored with 19 and is third in batting average at .381 entering play Friday.