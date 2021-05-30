 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Burlington Bees put sting on Normal CornBelters
0 comments

Watch now: Burlington Bees put sting on Normal CornBelters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Burlington starter McLain Harris turned in a dominant six-inning stint and Bees' batters provided plenty of support in a 13-2 Prospect League victory over Normal at the Corn Crib on Saturday.

Harris allowed just three hits, no runs and struck out 12 while issuing one walk.

The CornBelters (1-2) managed just four total hits, two by Jonathan Latham, who also drove in a run.

Burlington led 6-0 after three innings. The big blow was a grand slam to left field by Kevin Santiago in a five-run third-inning outburst.

Brett Panick, who had been sharp in his initial Belters' outing Thursday, walked four and was charged with four earned runs as Normal's second hurler.

Eight Belters' pitchers combined to walk 10.

Casey Finck looking into sun

Normal left fielder Casey Finck has a difficult view into home as shadows and the setting sun wreak havoc Saturday at the Corn Crib.

Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News