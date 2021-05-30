Watch now: Burlington Bees put sting on Normal CornBelters

NORMAL — Burlington starter McLain Harris turned in a dominant six-inning stint and Bees' batters provided plenty of support in a 13-2 Prospect League victory over Normal at the Corn Crib on Saturday.

Harris allowed just three hits, no runs and struck out 12 while issuing one walk.

The CornBelters (1-2) managed just four total hits, two by Jonathan Latham, who also drove in a run.

Burlington led 6-0 after three innings. The big blow was a grand slam to left field by Kevin Santiago in a five-run third-inning outburst.

Brett Panick, who had been sharp in his initial Belters' outing Thursday, walked four and was charged with four earned runs as Normal's second hurler.

Eight Belters' pitchers combined to walk 10.

