Watch now: Colton Johnson, Nathan Lavender picked in MLB Draft

Illinois State’s Colton Johnson and El Paso-Gridley High School graduate Nathan Lavender were both selected on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

Lavender was picked in the 14th round by the New York Mets, while Johnson was tabbed by the Oakland Athletics in the 16th round.

“It’s been a long day. I had a few phone calls yesterday and was hoping to go yesterday,” Johnson said of rounds two through 10 on Monday. “I was expecting to go early on today. But it’s been pretty dry until now. At the end of the day, it is what it is. I’m grateful I even have this opportunity.”

A left-hander pitcher, Johnson posted a 3-5 record and a 3.32 ERA for the Redbirds this spring. He struck out 86 and walked 24 in 86⅔ innings.

Johnson, who ranks seventh on ISU's career strikeout list with 245, had conversations with Oakland in both 2019 and 2020.

“They tried drafting me in 2019, but I physically wasn’t ready to play pro baseball,” Johnson said. “The ultimate goal is to make the big leagues, not just play pro ball for a couple years. I wanted to be ready physically. I was ready after last year, but my name wasn’t called.”

In 2020, the 6-foot-4, 222-pound Johnson was in a large group of players who quite likely would have been selected in an ordinary year. But because of the pandemic, the draft was sliced from 40 rounds to just five. The draft was boosted back to 20 rounds this year.

“That (getting drafted) was the goal this year,” said the fifth-year senior from Kewanee. “I got back to work and here I am today.”

Also a left-handed pitcher, Lavender appeared in 13 games and started nine for the Illini this spring. He had a 7-2 record and a 4.11 ERA along with 79 strikeouts and just 15 walks in 57 innings.

The 6-2, 210-pound Lavender is a native of Hudson.

Former Heartland College outfielder Jonny Butler of North Carolina State was chosen in the 14th round by Oakland.

