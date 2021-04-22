Watch now: Colton Johnson thriving as Illinois State's No. 1 starter

“It’s my third year going through this process,” said Johnson. “At this point, I’m almost used to it. I know this is my last year at ISU so I’m trying to make the most of it. Whatever happens in July happens.”

Holm said Johnson has performed well “in front of the right people (scouts). I couldn’t tell you what round, but I know he will get his opportunity. He’s prepared for pro ball and ready to go. He will tackle that obstacle, and it will be fun to watch him get that chance.”

The Redbirds enter the weekend with a disappointing 13-21 overall record but are in the thick of the Valley race at 4-4.

“I went into this season saying this is the most talented offense I’ve ever coached. It shows up at times, but there are days it’s not necessarily there,” Holm said. “He have the chance to be so, so sound and top to bottom so special. But we have not got it to fire on all cylinders very often.”

The Evansville series also features a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and a 1 p.m. single game Sunday.

