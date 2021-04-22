Watch now: Colton Johnson thriving as Illinois State's No. 1 starter

NORMAL — Illinois State pitcher Colton Johnson posted a 2-2 record in the truncated baseball season of 2020. He currently stands at 2-2.
Yet, as Johnson is quick to note, “a lot has changed.”
Not only has the Redbird left-hander shaved his ERA in half, but he has added two pitches to his arsenal.
“I’m building off last year,” said Johnson, who will take the mound Friday at 2 p.m. as ISU faces Missouri Valley Conference foe Evansville at Duffy Bass Field. “I wanted to differentiate between the slider and curve ball.
"Before it was a breaking ball and whatever happened, happened. I’ve also added a splitter. It’s a confidence builder for me. I don’t think there’s been a game this year I haven’t thrown all of them.”
Moving into a full-time role as ISU’s No. 1 starter, Johnson needed more variety than his fastball and slider. A curve ball decidedly slower than his slider and a split-finger offering that serves as a changeup have helped him lower his ERA from 3.60 in 2020 to 1.78 this spring.
“It’s just more the evolution of Colton,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “When he got here, you saw the ability. But you didn’t see the discipline and diligence of a 21-year-old.”
Johnson made 30 appearances and four starts during the Redbirds’ NCAA Tournament season of 2019. Four of his five appearances last spring were as a starter. The fifth yielded a save against nationally ranked Arkansas.
While Johnson’s fastball typically runs in the 90-94 mph range, he reached 96 while recording that save.
As the Friday night starter this season, Johnson has squared off with the No. 1 starter of each opposing team.
“It’s something I enjoy,” said Johnson. “I enjoy the competition no matter what I’m doing. I fuel off that.”
Johnson’s current 2-2 record is both a reflection of ISU’s hitting difficulties against other top-flight starters as well as some defensive miscues with Johnson on the mound, according to Holm.
The ISU coach has seen Johnson embrace a routine on the six days a week he does not pitch.
“He believes in it and he works hard at it,” Holm said. “We’re seeing his discipline and diligence show up.”
Johnson was eligible for the MLB Draft in 2019 but not selected. He quite likely would have been picked if 2020 had been a normal draft. But the pandemic caused MLB to trim the event to five rounds.
“It’s my third year going through this process,” said Johnson. “At this point, I’m almost used to it. I know this is my last year at ISU so I’m trying to make the most of it. Whatever happens in July happens.”
Holm said Johnson has performed well “in front of the right people (scouts). I couldn’t tell you what round, but I know he will get his opportunity. He’s prepared for pro ball and ready to go. He will tackle that obstacle, and it will be fun to watch him get that chance.”
The Redbirds enter the weekend with a disappointing 13-21 overall record but are in the thick of the Valley race at 4-4.
“I went into this season saying this is the most talented offense I’ve ever coached. It shows up at times, but there are days it’s not necessarily there,” Holm said. “He have the chance to be so, so sound and top to bottom so special. But we have not got it to fire on all cylinders very often.”
The Evansville series also features a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and a 1 p.m. single game Sunday.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt