Watch now: CornBelters, Bobcats emerge victorious

NORMAL — Alex Steinbach doubled twice and drove in three runs to propel the CornBelters to a 12-5 win over the Gems on Wednesday in Kernels Collegiate League play at the Corn Crib.

The Belters strengthened their hold on first place while hiking their record to 14-11 and dropping the Gems to 13-13.

Peyton Dillingham had two RBIs for the Belters, while Kai Moody chipped in two hits, scored twice and swiped three bases.

Rob Marinec blasted the game's only home run and knocked in a pair for the Gems.

Bobcats 5, Hoots 4: Aidan Huggins registered three hits and two RBIs as the Bobcats improved to 14-12.

Jake McCaw and Will Kafer added two hits each for the Bobcats.

Will Jackson pitched four scoreless innings for the win. Jack Anderson secured the final seven outs for a save.