You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: CornBelters, Bobcats emerge victorious
0 comments

Watch now: CornBelters, Bobcats emerge victorious

{{featured_button_text}}
Steinbach to plate

CornBelters' third baseman Alex Steinbach heads to the plate for an at-bat Thursday at the Corn Crib.

 Randy Reinhardt

NORMAL — Alex Steinbach doubled twice and drove in three runs to propel the CornBelters to a 12-5 win over the Gems on Wednesday in Kernels Collegiate League play at the Corn Crib.

The Belters strengthened their hold on first place while hiking their record to 14-11 and dropping the Gems to 13-13.

Peyton Dillingham had two RBIs for the Belters, while Kai Moody chipped in two hits, scored twice and swiped three bases.

Rob Marinec blasted the game's only home run and knocked in a pair for the Gems.

Bobcats 5, Hoots 4: Aidan Huggins registered three hits and two RBIs as the Bobcats improved to 14-12.

Jake McCaw and Will Kafer added two hits each for the Bobcats.

Will Jackson pitched four scoreless innings for the win. Jack Anderson secured the final seven outs for a save.

Consecutive doubles from Tyson Hays, Evan Hutson and Hunter Darst and an Alex Zogg single drove in runs during a four-run Hoots' fifth.

Hutson, Zogg and Ryan Vogel had two hits apiece for the Hoots (10-15).

+2 
Alex Steinbach

Steinbach
+2 
Peyton Dillingham head shot 2019

Dillingham

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News