Watch now: CornBelters, Bobcats rally for victory

NORMAL — Chase VanDerGinst's two-run double into the right-field corner capped a three-run top of the seventh inning and lifted the CornBelters to a 5-3 Kernels Collegiate League victory over the Hoots on Thursday at the Corn Crib.

Brant Vanaman carried home the tying run on a wild pitch before VanDerGinst drove home Kyle Soberano and Alex Steinbach.

Cade Sestak struck out five in four scoreless innings of relief for the Belters. Nathan Righi picked up the win with four punchouts in the final two frames.

Parker Mathieson had two hits for the Belters (15-11) as did Tyson Hays for the Hoots (10-16).

Bobcats 5, Gems 4: The Bobcats struck the final blow in a back-and-forth affair.

The Gems (13-14) took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth when Rob Marinec tripled home the tying run and scored the go-ahead tally on a Rocco Pascente sacrifice fly.

The Bobcats (15-12) responded in the top of the seventh. Austin Biehl forged a 4-all tie by singling in Alec McGinnis. When the throw in from the outfield skipped away, Jake McCaw crossed the plate with the go-ahead run.

Jacob Gilmore gave up two runs in the sixth but struck out the side in the seventh to notch the victory.

