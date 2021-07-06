Watch now: CornBelters keep adjusting while winning first half divisional crown

NORMAL – The transient nature of collegiate summer baseball has kept Normal CornBelters manager Calvin Peacock on high alert.

“We keep plugging different guys in, trying to make this thing work,” said Peacock.

That goal has been attained thus far. Normal has secured a playoff spot by winning the first half of the Great River Division in the West Conference of the Prospect League.

The Belters, provided they don’t win the second half as well, will face the Great River’s second half champion on Aug. 5 in a one-game playoff at the Corn Crib for the right to advance to the conference championship game.

“Our team has done an awesome job of playing together and supporting each other,” Peacock said. “They understand there are going to be different guys in the lineup every day, and they have to make sure they are doing their job.

"That’s what really helped us win the first half, guys buying into the team aspect of it. It’s been really cool to watch.”

After a 14-12 first half, Normal is 3-3 in the second half entering Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. doubleheader with Alton at the Corn Crib.

In the 16-team Prospect League, the Belters are joined by Quincy, Burlington (Iowa) and Clinton (Iowa) in the Great River Division.

With the Belters from the beginning has been the Penn State trio of outfielders Casey Finck (.296 batting average) and Billy Gerlott (.276) and infielder Will Carpenter (.258).

Gerlott leads the team with 26 runs scored and six home runs and is second with 19 RBIs, while Carpenter is Normal’s top base stealer with 12.

“Those guys have been huge,” said Peacock. “They’ve been really good for us.”

The offense is missing key players in Brennan Orf, Blake Carey and Ben Hopkins because of injuries. Orf was hitting .306 before saddled with a shoulder ailment.

Other key hitters have been catcher Eddie Niemann (.385 in 52 at-bats) and outfielder Avery Owusu Asiedu (.302, team-high 20 RBIs).

Providing reinforcements have been Alex Steinbach and Dan Bolt.

Steinbach started the summer in the Kernels Collegiate League, where he was Most Valuable Player in 2020, before joining the Belters. Steinbach, who plays either corner infield or corner outfield, has contributed a .352 average, three homers and 18 RBIs in just 54 at-bats.

“Alex reached out and said he wanted to travel a little bit and showcase his talents,” Peacock said. “He adds a little bit of pop to the lineup.”

Bolt was a first team all-Missouri Valley Conference outfielder at Bradley this spring. A possible MLB Draft choice next week, Bolt sports a lofty .462 average with two homers over 26 at-bats.

“Dan has a pretty good chance of getting drafted. He wanted to stay in shape and showcase himself a little bit,” said Peacock. “He’s the type of guy you love to have in the clubhouse.

"Some of the younger guys really look up to him. He does a good job growing the game, passing along information and making sure he’s a good example for the rest of them.”

Alex Logusch has made six starts and Nate Gorczyca five on the mound for the Belters.

But others such as Illinois State’s Keegan Gagliardo (1-0, 3.52 ERA), Michael Sclafini (3-1, 2.73), Colton Hale and Jonathan Hanscom (1.92, 16 strikeouts in 9⅓ innings) won’t pitch anymore this summer because they have reached the workload limits set by their college coaches.

“Gagliardo had some really strong starts. He’ll take this month off and get his arm ready for the fall,” Peacock said. “Guys are hitting their pitch limits and heading out of town. It makes my life difficult. But me having a pitching background, I totally understand.”

Managers all over the Prospect League are keeping an eye out for replacement pitchers “in a really tough year for finding arms,” said Peacock.

The Normal manager plans to give hurlers who served as relievers in the first half an opportunity to start in the second half, including former ISU basketball player Taylor Bruninga.

“He’s done a great job from the beginning. He had some tough luck. It seemed like the ball wouldn’t bounce his way, but he rolled with the punches,” Peacock said.

“We spent the first month getting him accustomed to the speed of the game. This month our goal is to stretch him out a little more and continue to see his velocity go up. His arm is still getting back into shape. He's been in the upper 80s (mph) and into the 90s at times.”

Bruninga has an overall ERA of 6.13 with 20 strikeouts in 14⅔ innings. He made his first start on July 1, giving up one earned run and striking out seven in five innings to earn a win over Burlington.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

