 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch now: CornBelters pound Illinois Valley for third straight win

  • 0
Normal CornBelters logo
{{featured_button_text}}

The Normal CornBelters have moved back to the Prospect League for the 2021 season after competing in the Kernels Collegiate League last season.

LISLE — The Normal CornBelters pounded out 11 hits to win their third straight Prospect League game on Saturday, 11-1, over Illinois Valley.

Normal improved to 5-3 and faces Burlington at the Corn Crib on Sunday in a 6:35 p.m. start.

Avery Owusu Asiedu and Blake Carey both homered and drove in three for the Belters.

Billy Gerlott contributed two hits and three RBIs to the winning cause. Evan Sines added two hits and scored three runs.

Normal starter Caleb Buehrle allowed two hits and one earned run over five innings while walking two and striking out three.

The game was stopped after seven innings by the 10-run rule.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rebuilding Eddie Jackson a Bears goal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News