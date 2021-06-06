Watch now: CornBelters pound Illinois Valley for third straight win

LISLE — The Normal CornBelters pounded out 11 hits to win their third straight Prospect League game on Saturday, 11-1, over Illinois Valley.

Normal improved to 5-3 and faces Burlington at the Corn Crib on Sunday in a 6:35 p.m. start.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Avery Owusu Asiedu and Blake Carey both homered and drove in three for the Belters.

Billy Gerlott contributed two hits and three RBIs to the winning cause. Evan Sines added two hits and scored three runs.

Normal starter Caleb Buehrle allowed two hits and one earned run over five innings while walking two and striking out three.

The game was stopped after seven innings by the 10-run rule.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.