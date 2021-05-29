 Skip to main content
Watch now: CornBelters secure first victory of season

The Normal CornBelters have moved back to the Prospect League for the 2021 season after competing in the Kernels Collegiate League last season.

NORMAL — The Normal CornBelters snapped a tie with four eighth-inning runs Friday to notch their first Prospect League victory of the season, 8-4, over Quincy at the Corn Crib.

Normal (1-1) received two RBIs each from Will Carpenter and Drew Davis.

Starter Keegan Gagliardo and reliever Ryan Hernandez each turned in two scoreless innings for the Belters while striking out four.

Michael Sclafini picked up the win, and Jonathan Hanscom pitched the ninth for a save.

Normal continues its season-opening homestand Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. game against Burlington.

