Watch now: CornBelters take regular season Kernels Collegiate League title with 5-0 victory

NORMAL — Gabe Bierman struck out seven in five scoreless innings to spark the CornBelters to a 5-0 win over the Hoots and the Kernels Collegiate League regular season championship Saturday at the Corn Crib.

Nathan Righi fanned four over the final two innings as the CornBelters (16-12) edged the Bobcats (16-13) for the league crown.

The Bobcats and Gems play at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the one-day league playoffs. The winner takes on the Belters for the league championship in the second game.

The Belters scored four times in the first inning. Bobby Barnard drove in two with a double, and Austin Simpson and Tyler Thierry had one RBI each.

Alex Steinbach connected for a solo home run in the seventh.

Gems 1, Bobcats 0: Billy Mote sprinted home from third base with the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning as the Gems (15-14) outlasted the Bobcats.

Both teams were limited to three hits with the Bobcats' Jackson Chatterton registering two.

Sam Brace hurled the first four innings for the Gems, while Drew Ziebarth picked up the win with three scoreless frames.

Hayden Birdsong was the hard-luck loser with 10 strikeouts and one walk in the complete-game defeat.

