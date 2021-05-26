Watch now: Former Illinois State basketball player Taylor Bruninga turns to baseball

The 6-foot-8 Bruninga played in 29 games for ISU basketball coach Dan Muller in 2017-18, averaging 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. After sitting out the entire 2018-19 campaign, he appeared in 15 games during the 2019-20 slate before deciding his foot issues were too large to continue.

“Basketball is real demanding on your feet, jumping, running, cutting, side to side,” said Bruninga, who would like to join a college baseball team in the fall as a graduate transfer. “Baseball is not as intense as that. So far I really have had zero issues with it.”

Bruninga, who had gone three years without playing competitive baseball, was part of a Peoria area college league last summer and was encouraged with the results.

“I started taking it a little more seriously from there,” Bruninga said. “Last summer I threw fastballs and my curve wasn’t the greatest. I’m working the cobwebs out, trying to get consistent again. Hopefully within the next couple months, we’ll figure that back out.”

Through sessions with Dunne, Bruninga has adopted a new grip on his curve as well as adding a change up and two-seam fastball.