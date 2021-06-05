Watch now: Frey strikes out 10, Indiana State beats Presbyterian 9-2

ZACH 👏 FREY👏— Missouri Valley Conference (@MVCsports) June 5, 2021
He's still rolling after eight innings, up to nine strikeouts for @IndStBaseball.
📺https://t.co/v2iE76B12g pic.twitter.com/2LozCD4aRj
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — University High School graduate Zach Frey struck out a career-high 10 in a complete game win, Miguel Rivera had five RBIs and No. 3 regional seed Indiana State beat fourth-seeded Presbyterian 9-2 in a Nashville Regional elimination game on Saturday.
Frey (1-1) gave up two earned runs on five hits and one walk for the Sycamores (31-20).
His longest pervious appearance of the season was a five-inning outing in a 12-8 loss to Dallas Baptist in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday.
Rivera went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in the first, a two-run single in the second and a sacrifice fly that made it 7-2 in the fourth.
Starter Brandon Williams (2-2) left the game before recording an out for the Blue Hose (22-23). He gave up three hits and a walk, allowing four earned runs to the four batters he faced.