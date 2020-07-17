Watch now: Hoots, Bobcats earn KCL victories

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL – Jeremy Gaines’ feet were all over the bases and his hits were sprayed all over the field on Friday.

The Illinois State outfielder stroked four hits, scored twice, drove in a run and swiped two bases as the Hoots blanked the Gems, 4-0, in Kernels Collegiate League play at the Corn Crib.

“That’s my game, just to have fun, come out here and play like a kid,” Gaines said. “My mindset is get (bat) barrels every at-bat. Wherever the ball goes, it goes. Hit the ball hard and good things will come.”

Gaines singled to center in the first and scored on a single from Tyson Hays. Gaines doubled down the left-field line in the third before singling to right field in the sixth.

After stealing second and third, he sprinted home on a Braeden Blackford fielder’s choice. Gaines tacked on a seventh-inning single to left.

Dylan Foley struck out four and walked three while hurling the first four innings for the Hoots (6-5). Alex Marquardt followed with two innings and Erik Kubiatowicz struck out two in the seventh to wrap up the four-hit shutout.

Starter Derek Salata took the loss for the Gems, who saw a five-game winning streak snapped while slipping to 6-6. Jonathan Latham had two of the Gems’ hits.