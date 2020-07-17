Watch now: Hoots, Bobcats earn KCL victories

NORMAL – Jeremy Gaines’ feet were all over the bases and his hits were sprayed all over the field on Friday.
The Illinois State outfielder stroked four hits, scored twice, drove in a run and swiped two bases as the Hoots blanked the Gems, 4-0, in Kernels Collegiate League play at the Corn Crib.
“That’s my game, just to have fun, come out here and play like a kid,” Gaines said. “My mindset is get (bat) barrels every at-bat. Wherever the ball goes, it goes. Hit the ball hard and good things will come.”
Gaines singled to center in the first and scored on a single from Tyson Hays. Gaines doubled down the left-field line in the third before singling to right field in the sixth.
After stealing second and third, he sprinted home on a Braeden Blackford fielder’s choice. Gaines tacked on a seventh-inning single to left.
Dylan Foley struck out four and walked three while hurling the first four innings for the Hoots (6-5). Alex Marquardt followed with two innings and Erik Kubiatowicz struck out two in the seventh to wrap up the four-hit shutout.
Starter Derek Salata took the loss for the Gems, who saw a five-game winning streak snapped while slipping to 6-6. Jonathan Latham had two of the Gems’ hits.
Bobcats 3, Corn Belters 2: The Bobcats (4-8) scored twice in the fifth and hung on to knock off the CornBelters (7-4).
The Belters grabbed a first-inning lead on Trevor Minder’s solo home run. The Bobcats tied it with an unearned run in the third when Kai Moody scored on Will Oberg’s sacrifice fly.
Jake Marti tripled and scored on a Jake McCaw single to tie it at 2-all for the Bobcats in the fifth. After taking third on a Jordan Libman single, McCaw pushed the Bobcats in front by crossing the plate as Keaton Rice bounced into a fielder’s choice.
Will Kafer allowed one run over four relief innings to gain the pitching victory.
McCade Brown, who had struck out an amazing 22 over eight innings in his first two KCL starts, was pulled after two innings. Brown allowed one hit and no runs while whiffing two and issuing three walks.
