Watch now: Hoots, Gems capture Kernels Collegiate League victories

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL – Quick feet were required, and the Hoots displayed them Thursday in Kernels Collegiate League action at the Corn Crib.

The Hoots scored twice on wild pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past the Bobcats, 2-1.

Both offerings from Bobcats pitcher Jack Anderson were blocked by catcher Adam Christianson but bounced away just far enough for first Ryan Vogel and then pinch-runner Luke Cheng to motor home.

The Bobcats (3-8) had scored in the top of the eighth when Aidan Huggins sprinted home on a Dan Bolt sacrifice fly. Hoots second baseman Sam Heaton made a nice catch with his back to home plate, but Huggins beat Heaton’s throw to the plate.

Starter Nathan Hardman allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one over five innings for the Hoots (5-5). Will Jackson worked four shutout frames for the Bobcats. Jacob Gilmore struck out three in two innings of relief.

Will Dowell was the winning pitcher. Vogel and Austin Cain each had two of the Hoots’ five hits. The Bobcats had four hits with two coming from Jake Marti.

Gems 10, CornBelters 5: The Gems (6-5) scored four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth en route to a win over the league-leading CornBelters (7-3).