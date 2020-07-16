You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Hoots, Gems capture Kernels Collegiate League victories
Watch now: Hoots, Gems capture Kernels Collegiate League victories

071720-blm-spt-10kcl

Hoots' Ryan Vogel slides into third base safely as Bobcats' Ethan Copeland awaits a throw during their Kernels Collegiate League game Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL – Quick feet were required, and the Hoots displayed them Thursday in Kernels Collegiate League action at the Corn Crib.

The Hoots scored twice on wild pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past the Bobcats, 2-1.

Both offerings from Bobcats pitcher Jack Anderson were blocked by catcher Adam Christianson but bounced away just far enough for first Ryan Vogel and then pinch-runner Luke Cheng to motor home.

The Bobcats (3-8) had scored in the top of the eighth when Aidan Huggins sprinted home on a Dan Bolt sacrifice fly. Hoots second baseman Sam Heaton made a nice catch with his back to home plate, but Huggins beat Heaton’s throw to the plate.

Starter Nathan Hardman allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one over five innings for the Hoots (5-5). Will Jackson worked four shutout frames for the Bobcats. Jacob Gilmore struck out three in two innings of relief.

Will Dowell was the winning pitcher. Vogel and Austin Cain each had two of the Hoots’ five hits. The Bobcats had four hits with two coming from Jake Marti.

Gems 10, CornBelters 5: The Gems (6-5) scored four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth en route to a win over the league-leading CornBelters (7-3).

Trevor Burkhart got the Gems started with a double in the first inning and scored on a Rob Marinec sacrifice fly. The lead grew to 2-0 when Xavier Watson blasted a prodigious home run to center field in the second.

The Belters reached the scoreboard in the bottom of the second when Peyton Dillinghams sacrifice fly chased home Will Oberg.

The Gems made it 3-1 in the third on a Marinec homer to left before Jacob Mote’s two-run double highlighted a four-run fourth.

Charlie Klemm struck out 10 and walked five in five innings to notch the pitching victory.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

