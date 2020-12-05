Watch now: Jack Gilmore commits to play baseball at Charleston Southern

Razo said the key in working with the right-handed Gilmore was to refine his skills and not implement radical changes to his delivery.

“Jack throws a little unique. It’s embracing who you are, clean up some stuff for injury prevention and let him be him,” said Razo, a pitcher at Illinois State and in the minor leagues in his playing days. “He had to get bigger and stronger. I knew he would buy in, and obviously it paid off for him.”

Although the 6-foot-6 Gilmore averaged 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds on the basketball court as a senior at Central Catholic, he was inspired by watching older brother Jacob pitch at ISU.

“I noticed how my brother his freshman year at ISU really enjoyed baseball,” Jack said. “Once I saw him play in that atmosphere, it was something I started to work for.”

Jack Gilmore throws a four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball, a change up and slider. During his final season at Heartland next spring, he plans to work on “throwing strikes, really pounding the zone and see what hitters can do. That’s going to be my best bet.”

Charleston Southern is part of the Big South Conference.