Watch now: Jack Gilmore commits to play baseball at Charleston Southern

NORMAL — A Pantagraph All-Area selection and a unanimous all-Illini Prairie Conference all-star in 2018, Jack Gilmore was better known for his basketball skills as a senior at Central Catholic High School in 2018.
“I had no college offers for baseball,” Gilmore said. “It’s an unexplainable feeling to be where I’m at right now considering where I was in high school.”
After an abbreviated spring baseball season at Heartland Community College and a summer in the Kernels Collegiate League, Gilmore has accepted the offer of a partial scholarship to sign a national letter of intent with Charleston Southern, a Division I program in Charleston, S.C.
Jack Gilmore retires Braeden Blackford on a 1st inning ground out. pic.twitter.com/B8P045pH4l— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) July 22, 2020
“Jack is a local kid who was always looked at as more of a basketball guy,” Heartland coach Chris Razo said. “I could tell he had a chance to be pretty good if he had the chance to focus on one sport. That screams the perfect fit for a junior college route.”
Gilmore walked nine but gave up just four hits and struck out eight in 7⅓ innings for the Hawks this past spring. After gaining valuable experience against Division I hitters in the KCL this summer, Gilmore had his fall throwing sessions put on video by Razo and sent to various colleges.
“I heard good things about Heartland so I thought I would give it a shot. That’s how I’ve grown to be the pitcher I am today,” Gilmore said. “He (Razo) helped me a lot. He gave me all this information I didn’t know I needed. I retained it and it helped me out a ton.”
Razo said the key in working with the right-handed Gilmore was to refine his skills and not implement radical changes to his delivery.
“Jack throws a little unique. It’s embracing who you are, clean up some stuff for injury prevention and let him be him,” said Razo, a pitcher at Illinois State and in the minor leagues in his playing days. “He had to get bigger and stronger. I knew he would buy in, and obviously it paid off for him.”
Although the 6-foot-6 Gilmore averaged 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds on the basketball court as a senior at Central Catholic, he was inspired by watching older brother Jacob pitch at ISU.
“I noticed how my brother his freshman year at ISU really enjoyed baseball,” Jack said. “Once I saw him play in that atmosphere, it was something I started to work for.”
Jack Gilmore throws a four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball, a change up and slider. During his final season at Heartland next spring, he plans to work on “throwing strikes, really pounding the zone and see what hitters can do. That’s going to be my best bet.”
Charleston Southern is part of the Big South Conference.
“Coach Razo mentioned them to me last year late in the spring before COVID. I kept in contact with them throughout the fall,” said Gilmore. “It’s an ultra cool city. With the (COVID) restrictions, I’m not able to do any official visits.
"They have a pretty good chance of winning the Big South. That’s something that excited me. I’ll play (at Heartland) in the spring and head to Charleston in the fall.”
